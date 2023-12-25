CDF and its subsidiaries actively participated in the first batch of carbon credit trading, purchasing 3,000 tons of carbon credits.

CDF is committed to realizing its sustainable zero-emissions vision and responding to the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange's (TCX) international carbon credit trading platform. CDF and its subsidiaries actively participated in the first batch of carbon credit trading, purchasing 3,000 tons of carbon credits. CDF will introduce green energy and use the carbon credits for its own operational management, such as offsetting carbon emissions from its headquarters building, to achieve its 2024 goal of carbon neutrality for its headquarters building.

As the first financial holding company in Taiwan to propose a net-zero carbon emissions portfolio for its entire assets by 2045, CDF is taking action in two major areas: reducing carbon emissions in its own operations and in its investment and financing portfolio. Following international sustainable methodologies, CDF is gradually moving towards its net-zero goal.

In terms of its own operations, CDF's headquarters is a green building that incorporates intelligent energy-saving systems. Starting in 2022, CDF will purchase 5 million kWh of green energy annually and gradually increase its usage rate. The second phase of green energy planning was completed this year, and the first batch of 3,000 tons of carbon credits will be used for carbon offsetting in the headquarters building. The goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in the headquarters building by 2024, reducing the impact of CDF's own operations on the environment.



CDF aspires to be a leader in sustainable finance. To achieve this, CDF and its subsidiaries have established sustainability committees under the board of directors to comprehensively upgrade their sustainability governance level. They have also implemented various green finance action plans to reduce their investment and financing carbon emissions year by year and assist clients in low-carbon transformation.



CDF's sustainable achievements in the areas of environment, society, and corporate governance have been internationally recognized. It has been selected for seven consecutive years in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and for four consecutive years in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Its environmental performance ranks first in Taiwan and second globally. Together with its subsidiaries, CDF will provide comprehensive and innovative financial services to create a more resilient future for its clients.