China Development Financial Holding Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "CDF") held its Q4 2023 investor conference today. During the conference, CDF shared its profit results as well as its overall operational performance. CDF reported an after-tax net income of NT$18.94 billion for 2023, with an annual growth rate of 16%. EPS totaled at NT$1.13. The comprehensive income was NT$53.85 billion.

KGI Life reported a net profit of NT$10.18 billion for the year of 2023 and saw its VNB margin increase to 35.5%. KGI Life's net worth grew by 39% YoY, reaching NT$148.33 billion. KGI Life will continue to prioritize high-value products and stable asset-liability management. KGI Securities reported a net income of NT$7.3 billion, reflecting an annual growth of 102%. The contribution from overseas profits also increased, accounting for 14.6% of the total income. KGI Securities maintained its industry leadership in ECM and DCM and expanded its brokerage market share to 11.1%. KGI Securities also made strides in broadening its wealth management services, successfully growing its customer AUM by 31% YoY and reaching NT$442.8 billion by the end of 2023. KGI Bank reported a net income of NT$5.4 billion in 2023. KGI Bank's wealth management income noted an annual growth rate of 33%. Both SME loans and personal loans maintained strong double-digit growth, with annual growth rates of 13% and 21% respectively. CDIB Capital Group reported a net income of NT$2.2 billion in 2023, primarily due to the appreciation in the valuation of its investment positions. CDIB Capital Group has established new partnerships including Foxconn Technology Group and Innolux Display Corp. for five industrial funds and a public utility project fund, a strategic move expected to substantially enhance the growth of its asset management scale.

CDF has actively promoted diversified development, being included in the Dow Jones World Index (DJSI World) and Emerging Markets (DJSI Emerging Markets) indices for four consecutive years. CDF has aligned the brand positioning of all its consumer-facing brands to foster synergies with the rebranding of KGI Life. The company is unwavering in its mission to create value for shareholders, customers, employees, and society, while ensuring long-term and stable business development.