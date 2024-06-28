KGI Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Financial Statements for the
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and Independent Auditors' Review Report
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
The Board of Directors
KGI Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying balance sheets of KGI Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and notes to the financial statements, including the summary of significant accounting policies (together "the financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed and become effective by Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and 2023, and their financial performance and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed and became effective by Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Wang-Seng Lin and Yi-Chun Wu.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
May 9, 2024
Notice to Readers
The accompanying financial statements are intended only to present the financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and financial statements shall prevail.
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (Notes 6 and 42)
$
35,434,908
1
$
49,203,474
2
$
60,961,525
3
RECEIVABLES (Notes 7 and 42)
21,436,173
1
22,786,016
1
23,894,849
1
CURRENT TAX ASSETS (Note 42)
3,291,946
-
2,690,111
-
2,102,475
-
INVESTMENT
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Notes 8 and 42)
418,576,854
17
403,552,413
17
385,475,438
16
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 9 and 42)
69,558,232
3
71,658,283
3
51,874,924
2
Financial assets at amortized cost (Note 10)
1,636,604,280
67
1,594,184,323
66
1,583,128,273
67
Investments accounted for using equity method (Notes 12 and 42)
2,323,168
-
2,118,503
-
2,210,048
-
Investment property (Note 13)
69,560,801
3
69,752,774
3
67,736,263
3
Loans (Note 11)
34,025,798
1
33,964,918
1
32,861,007
2
Total investment
2,230,649,133
91
2,175,231,214
90
2,123,285,953
90
REINSURANCE ASSETS (Note 14)
1,093,395
-
1,011,096
-
915,587
-
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT (Notes 15 and 42)
10,523,214
-
10,606,865
1
11,548,345
-
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS (Note 16)
4,876,806
-
4,899,638
-
5,025,123
-
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
500,531
-
461,140
-
483,405
-
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS (Note 34)
20,098,511
1
17,773,544
1
14,991,401
1
OTHER ASSETS (Note 17)
15,449,198
1
7,886,366
-
9,772,460
-
SEPARATE ACCOUNT PRODUCT ASSETS (Note 36)
119,961,900
5
115,525,739
5
107,267,130
5
TOTAL
$
2,463,315,715
100
$
2,408,075,203
100
$
2,360,248,253
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
PAYABLES (Notes 18 and 42)
$
13,637,156
-
$
14,306,200
1
$
11,366,103
1
CURRENT TAX LIABILITIES (Note 42)
6,895
-
6,895
-
288,601
-
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
(Notes 20 and 42)
17,227,297
1
5,612,137
-
5,628,772
-
BONDS PAYABLE (Notes 19 and 42)
20,000,000
1
20,000,000
1
10,000,000
1
LEASE LIABILITIES (Note 16)
1,990,722
-
1,959,693
-
2,027,526
-
INSURANCE LIABILITIES (Note 21)
2,087,729,396
85
2,071,434,364
86
2,078,356,779
88
FOREIGN EXCHANGE VALUATION RESERVE (Note 22)
13,896,058
-
9,768,788
-
9,534,483
-
PROVISIONS (Note 23)
138,867
-
146,416
-
164,261
-
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES (Note 34)
16,733,148
1
11,980,157
1
6,853,419
-
OTHER LIABILITIES (Note 42)
1,195,021
-
8,997,759
-
2,269,291
-
SEPARATE ACCOUNT PRODUCT LIABILITIES (Note 36)
119,961,900
5
115,525,739
5
107,267,130
5
Total liabilities
2,292,516,460
93
2,259,738,148
94
2,233,756,365
95
EQUITY
Common stock (Note 25)
49,206,531
2
49,206,531
2
49,206,531
2
Capital surplus (Note 26)
7,432,105
-
7,414,749
-
7,364,821
-
Retained earnings (Note 27)
Legal capital reserve
28,254,445
1
28,254,445
1
24,841,402
1
Special capital reserve
79,155,498
3
79,155,498
3
63,444,149
3
Unappropriated retained earnings
16,368,654
1
11,219,583
1
19,958,025
1
123,778,597
5
118,629,526
5
108,243,576
5
Other equity
(9,617,978)
-
(26,913,751)
(1)
(38,323,040)
(2)
Total equity
170,799,255
7
148,337,055
6
126,491,888
5
TOTAL
$
2,463,315,715
100
$
2,408,075,203
100
$
2,360,248,253
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE
Direct premium income
$ 33,140,511
55
$ 37,193,152
70
Deduct: Reinsurance expenses
(561,111)
(1)
(414,656)
(1)
Net changes in unearned premium reserve
503,355
1
270,123
1
Retained earned premium (Notes 31 and 42)
33,082,755
55
37,048,619
70
Reinsurance commission received
97,584
-
71,578
-
Fee income (Note 42)
385,760
-
340,716
1
Net investment incomes (losses) (Notes 8, 29, 30
and 42)
Interest income
16,235,166
27
15,381,435
29
Gains (losses) on financial assets and liabilities at
fair value through profit or loss
(10,422,213)
(17)
23,352,437
44
Net gains from derecognition of financial assets at
amortized cost
147,881
-
1,432,433
3
Realized gains on financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
165,041
-
202,689
-
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
accounted for using equity method
72,529
-
127,382
-
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
37,376,251
62
(9,489,564)
(18)
Net changes in foreign exchange valuation reserve
(4,127,270)
(7)
1,352,444
2
Gains on investment property
181,847
-
390,485
1
Expected credit impairment reversal on
investments
875
-
22,679
-
Other impairment loss and reversal on investments
(3,622)
-
(6,744)
-
Losses on reclassification using overlay approach
(18,564,445)
(30)
(20,377,928)
(38)
Separate account product revenue (Note 36)
5,856,271
10
3,354,967
6
Total operating revenue
60,484,410
100
53,203,628
100
OPERATING COSTS
Insurance claim payments (Note 42)
(46,916,025)
(78)
(44,299,464)
(83)
Deduct: Claims recovered from reinsures
291,055
1
209,235
-
Retained claim payments (Note 32)
(46,624,970)
(77)
(44,090,229)
(83)
Net changes in insurance liabilities (Note 21)
3,213,437
5
(846,221)
(2)
Underwriting expenses
(1,979)
-
(816)
-
Commission expenses (Note 42)
(3,116,020)
(5)
(3,482,490)
(7)
Finance costs (Note 42)
(218,005)
-
(85,719)
-
Other operating costs
(33,141)
-
(37,193)
-
Separate account product expenses (Note 36)
(5,856,271)
(10)
(3,354,967)
(6)
Total operating costs
(52,636,949)
(87)
(51,897,635)
(98)
(Continued)
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING EXPENSES (Notes 33 and 42)
General expenses
$ (775,416)
(1)
$ (849,248)
(2)
Administrative expenses
(1,089,544)
(2)
(698,647)
(1)
Employee training expenses
(3,545)
-
(4,351)
-
Non-investments expected credit impairment losses
and reversal
438
-
(1,932)
-
Total operating expenses
(1,868,067)
(3)
(1,554,178)
(3)
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
5,979,394
10
(248,185)
(1)
NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
(Note 42)
6,977
-
574
-
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX
5,986,371
10
(247,611)
(1)
INCOME TAX (EXPENSES) BENEFIT (Note 34)
(837,300)
(2)
568,700
1
NET INCOME
5,149,071
8
321,089
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET
OF TAX (Note 28)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Gain on property revaluation
-
-
288
-
Valuation gains (losses) on equity instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive income
1,394,129
2
(248,427)
-
Income taxes relating to items that are not be
reclassified
(266,513)
-
257,132
-
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Gains (losses) on debt instruments at fair value
through other comprehensive income
(1,638,541)
(3)
(38,398)
-
Share of other comprehensive income of
associates and joint ventures accounted for
using equity method, components of other
comprehensive income that will be reclassified
to profit or loss
136
-
426
-
(Continued)
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
Other comprehensive profits (losses) reclassified
using overlay approach
$
18,564,445
31
$
20,377,928
38
Income taxes relating to items that are or may be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(757,883)
(1)
(842,698)
(1)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
17,295,773
29
19,506,251
37
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
22,444,844
37
$
19,827,340
37
EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 35)
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.05
$ 0.07
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
(Concluded)
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Other Equity
Unrealized
Valuation Gains
(Losses) on
Other
Financial Assets
Comprehensive
Retained Earnings
at Fair Value
Income
Unappropriated
Through Other
Property
Reclassified
Legal Capital
Special Capital
Retained
Comprehensive
Income for
Revaluation
Using Overlay
Common Stock
Capital Surplus
Reserve
Reserve
Earnings
Income
Hedging
Surplus
Approach
Total
BALANCE ON JANUARY 1, 2023
$
49,206,531
$
7,336,659
$
24,841,402
$
63,444,149
$
19,270,321
$
(537,217)
$
3,301
$
1,940,337
$
(58,845,541)
$ 106,659,942
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
321,089
-
-
-
-
321,089
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the three months
ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
(22,318)
426
230
19,527,913
19,506,251
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the three months
ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
321,089
(22,318)
426
230
19,527,913
19,827,340
Changes in investments in associates and joint ventures
accounted for using equity method
-
(14)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14)
Share-based payment transaction
-
28,176
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,176
Disposal of equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
390,171
(390,171)
-
-
-
-
Net changes in special reserve
-
-
-
-
(23,556)
-
-
-
-
(23,556)
BALANCE ON MARCH 31, 2023
$
49,206,531
$
7,364,821
$
24,841,402
$
63,444,149
$
19,958,025
$
(949,706)
$
3,727
$
1,940,567
$
(39,317,628)
$ 126,491,888
BALANCE ON JANUARY 1, 2024
$
49,206,531
$
7,414,749
$
28,254,445
$
79,155,498
$
11,219,583
$
(2,626,542)
$
2,067
$
2,290,273
$
(26,579,549)
$ 148,337,055
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
5,149,071
-
-
-
-
5,149,071
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the three months
ended March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
-
(191,460)
136
-
17,487,097
17,295,773
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the three months
ended March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
5,149,071
(191,460)
136
-
17,487,097
22,444,844
Share-based payment transaction
-
17,356
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,356
BALANCE ON MARCH 31, 2024
$
49,206,531
$
7,432,105
$
28,254,445
$
79,155,498
$
16,368,654
$
(2,818,002)
$
2,203
$
2,290,273
$
(9,092,452)
$ 170,799,255
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) before income tax
$ 5,986,371
$
(247,611)
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
Depreciation expense
158,903
161,821
Amortization expense
71,441
69,847
Net losses (gains) on financial assets and liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss
12,435,932
(21,598,548)
Net gains on financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(150,404)
(182,401)
Net gains on financial assets at amortized cost
(144,775)
(1,420,061)
Interest expenses
227,436
94,893
Interest income
(16,235,166)
(15,381,435)
Dividend income
(2,019,388)
(1,764,070)
Net changes in insurance liabilities
16,315,096
(4,247,790)
Net changes in foreign exchange valuation reserve
4,127,270
(1,352,444)
Net changes in provisions
(638)
5,026
Expected credit impairment reversal gains on investments
(875)
(22,679)
Expected credit impairment losses (reversal gains) on
non-investments
(438)
1,932
Share-based payments
17,356
28,176
Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for
using equity method
(72,529)
(127,382)
Losses on reclassification using overlay approach
18,564,445
20,377,928
Losses on disposal or scrapping of property and equipment
6
2
Gains on disposal of investment property
(9,908)
(25,384)
Losses (gains) on valuation of investment property
137,853
(12,402)
Other items
-
(3)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(16,248,357)
(28,236,102)
Decrease (increase) in financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,018,687
(20,886,613)
Decrease (increase) in financial assets at amortized cost
(42,784,524)
33,252,292
Decrease in notes receivable
52,962
18,455
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
750,828
(6,218,863)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other prepayments
91,883
(74,408)
Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits
(50,557)
3,411,963
Decrease (increase) in reinsurance assets
(105,001)
107,206
Decrease (increase) in other assets
(2,364)
2,941
Increase in notes payable
-
62
Increase (decrease) in life insurance proceeds payable
13,425
(10,636)
Decrease in other payables
(683,297)
(687,607)
Increase (decrease) in due to reinsurers and ceding companies
9,242
(111,367)
(Continued)
KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
Decrease in commissions payable
$
(165,976)
$
(46,729)
Increase (decrease) in accounts collected in advance
(228,657)
38,332
Increase (decrease) in guarantee deposits received
(7,428,129)
162,711
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(145,952)
29,944
Decrease in provision for employee benefits
(6,911)
(4,099)
Cash flows generated used in operations
(25,504,710)
(44,895,103)
Interest received
10,227,854
12,759,978
Dividends received
1,874,943
1,611,721
Interest paid
(67,067)
(13,870)
Income taxes paid
(37,897)
(52,885)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(13,506,877)
(30,590,159)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity method
(132,000)
(136,269)
Proceeds from capital reduction of investments accounted for using
equity method
-
35,700
Acquisition of property and equipment
(76,918)
(96,673)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(67,709)
(38,044)
Decrease (increase) in loans
(60,880)
402,099
Acquisition of investment property
(13,030)
(3,080)
Disposal of investment property
111,445
166,805
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(239,092)
330,538
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Principle repayment of lease liabilities
(22,597)
(35,279)
DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(13,768,566)
(30,294,900)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE
PERIOD
49,203,474
91,256,425
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
$
35,434,908
$
60,961,525
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
(Concluded)
