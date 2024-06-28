INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors

KGI Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying balance sheets of KGI Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and notes to the financial statements, including the summary of significant accounting policies (together "the financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed and become effective by Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and 2023, and their financial performance and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed and became effective by Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

