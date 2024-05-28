1Q 2024 Performance Review
Investor Conference Call
HOSTS
Paul Yang, CEO Jenny Huang, CFO
PRESENTATION DOWNLOAD
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by China Development Financial Holding Corporation and/ or its affiliates (together, "CDF" or the "Group") and may contain information and statistics derived from unofficial and independent sources, without independent verification.
The information contained within is not audited or reviewed by any accountant or any independent expert. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information or opinion contained herein.
None of the Group, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers shall be in any way responsible for the contents hereof or shall be liable for any loss whether directly or indirectly arising from use of the information contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
This material must not be copied, reproduced, distributed or passed to others at any time, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of the Group.
Contents
1Q 2024 Performance Review
Strategy Update
Page 04
Financial Overview
Page 08
KGI Life
Page 13
KGI Bank
Page 26
KGI Securities
Page 30
CDIB Capital Group
Page 34
Appendix
Page 40
3
Strategy Update
1Q 2024 Performance Review
4
New management team
Chairman
Alan Wang
Vice Chairman
Jong-Chin Shen
總President經理 楊Paul文Yang鈞
凱基銀行
凱基證卷
CDIB Capital
凱KGI基人Life壽
開發資本
KGI Bank
KGI Securities
Group
President
President
President
Vice Chairman
Yu-Ling Kuo
Wayne Hsu
William Fang
David Chou
Senior Executive
Executive Vice
President
Vice President
President
Melanie Nan
Corey Wang
Andy Lin
Senior Executive
Vice President
Winston Yung
5
1Q 2024 Performance Review
Successful implementation of ABCDE strategy: Paving the way for a new landscape in the next stage
A
Accelerate
Digital
Equal Emphasis on Digital Transformation and Real Service
Application of AI and fintech for enhanced service efficiency and improvement of service quality and customer trust
B
Become Employer
of Choice
C
Customer
Focus
D
Drive
Growth
E
Execution
Excellence
Attracting talents who are willing to innovate and lead proactively
Develop an advanced reward system and encourage intrapreneurship, ensuring compliance with regulations and risk management standards
Adopt a customer-centric approach, providing "One KGI" services
Leverage the group's resources to be a comprehensive financial partner for customers in terms of products, services, and solutions
Prioritize core businesses, ensure balanced growth across five business lines, and strive for a growth strategy that values both quality and quantity
Boost AUM with appropriate risk appetite, and enhance the return on shareholders' equity
Implement and enhance the strategy of "Scaling down the holding company while expanding its subsidiaries"
Enhance the strategic execution efficiency within subsidiaries and augment their competitive edge
6
1Q 2024 Performance Review
Strategic for 2024
CDIB Capital
Deepening cooperation with Taiwan enterprises and businesses with Taiwan connections, developing private-assets (alternative investment) products with client friendly features for Taiwan HNWIs.
KGI Bank
Effectively utilizing the
group's resources,
maximizing business
synergies, and driving the expansion of KGIB Bank's business scale
CDF
Catalyzing accelerated
growth within the Group, enhancing the financial performance of the holding Company, and upholding a consistent dividend policy
KGI Securities
Bolstering the expansion of wealth management and overseas business, and intensifying collaboration among subsidiaries to maximize synergies
1Q 2024 Performance Review
KGI Life
Strengthen the
establishment of life
insurance businesses and investment profitability growth momentum to respond to the changing market environment
7
Financial Overview
1Q 2024 Performance Review
8
CDF Holding's profitability
In 1Q 2024, net income surged by 134% to NT$8.2bn and net worth increased by approximately 28 bn
CDF- net income( NT$ bn)
6.3%
11.9%
11.1%
6.5%
8.0%
1
27.0
16.4
18.9
8.2
3.5
1Q 23
1Q 24
2021
2022
2023
Net profits
ROAE
EPS( NT$)
1.811
0.98
1.13
0.49
0.21
1Q 23
1Q 24
2021
2022
2023
Total Assets (NT$ bn)
Total Equity (NT$ bn)
3,459
3,537
3,648
3,816
2021
2022
2023
1Q 24
293
291
263
209
2021
2022
2023
1Q 24
Note : 1.2021 net income excluded one-off disposal gain of CDF building NT$8bn ; 2.1Q23/1Q24 ROAE figures are annualized .
9
1Q 2024 Performance Review
Profitability performance of subsidiaries
KGI Life-net income(NT$ bn)
12.9%
16.0%
9.3%
8.0%
1.1%
28.5
13.2
10.2
5.1
0.3
1Q 23
1Q 24
2021
2022
2023
Net profits
ROAE
KGI Life
- 1Q 2024 net income of NT$5.15bn
- VNB margin increased to 48.2% from 34.4% of the same period last year, with future efforts aimed at continuously promoting premium growth
- Maintain prudent investment management in a volatile market; Pre-hedging recurring yield up 5bps YoY to 3.45% in 1Q24
KGI Bank-net income(NT$ bn)
9.8%
8.4%
6.2%
9.4%
8.3%
6.0
5.4
4.2
1.5
1.5
1Q 23
1Q 24
2021
2022
2023
Net profits
ROAE
KGI Bank
- 1Q 2024 net income of NT$1.47bn, and the pre-provision net profit increased by 25% YoY
- Wealth management fee saw a significant increase of 56% YoY. Additionally, personal loans expanded by 23%, while mortgage loans experienced an 8% growth
- SuYin KGI Consumer Finance's profit rose 33% YoY to RMB 110mn in 1Q 2024, while its lending balance grew 47% YoY
Note : 1.2021 net income excluded one-off disposal gain of CDF building NT$8bn ; 2.1Q23/1Q24 ROAE figures are annualized .
.
10
1Q 2024 Performance Review
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 06:38:05 UTC.