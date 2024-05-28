1Q 2024 Performance Review

Investor Conference Call

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by China Development Financial Holding Corporation and/ or its affiliates (together, "CDF" or the "Group") and may contain information and statistics derived from unofficial and independent sources, without independent verification.

The information contained within is not audited or reviewed by any accountant or any independent expert. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information or opinion contained herein.

None of the Group, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers shall be in any way responsible for the contents hereof or shall be liable for any loss whether directly or indirectly arising from use of the information contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

This material must not be copied, reproduced, distributed or passed to others at any time, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of the Group.

Strategy Update

1Q 2024 Performance Review

4

New management team

Chairman

Alan Wang

Vice Chairman

Jong-Chin Shen

President經理 楊PaulYang

凱基銀行

凱基證卷

CDIB Capital

KGI基人Life

開發資本

KGI Bank

KGI Securities

Group

President

President

President

Vice Chairman

Yu-Ling Kuo

Wayne Hsu

William Fang

David Chou

Senior Executive

Executive Vice

President

Vice President

President

Melanie Nan

Corey Wang

Andy Lin

Senior Executive

Vice President

Winston Yung

5

1Q 2024 Performance Review

Successful implementation of ABCDE strategy: Paving the way for a new landscape in the next stage

A

Accelerate

Digital

Equal Emphasis on Digital Transformation and Real Service

Application of AI and fintech for enhanced service efficiency and improvement of service quality and customer trust

B

Become Employer

of Choice

C

Customer

Focus

D

Drive

Growth

E

Execution

Excellence

Attracting talents who are willing to innovate and lead proactively

Develop an advanced reward system and encourage intrapreneurship, ensuring compliance with regulations and risk management standards

Adopt a customer-centric approach, providing "One KGI" services

Leverage the group's resources to be a comprehensive financial partner for customers in terms of products, services, and solutions

Prioritize core businesses, ensure balanced growth across five business lines, and strive for a growth strategy that values both quality and quantity

Boost AUM with appropriate risk appetite, and enhance the return on shareholders' equity

Implement and enhance the strategy of "Scaling down the holding company while expanding its subsidiaries"

Enhance the strategic execution efficiency within subsidiaries and augment their competitive edge

6

1Q 2024 Performance Review

Strategic for 2024

CDIB Capital

Deepening cooperation with Taiwan enterprises and businesses with Taiwan connections, developing private-assets (alternative investment) products with client friendly features for Taiwan HNWIs.

KGI Bank

Effectively utilizing the

group's resources,

maximizing business

synergies, and driving the expansion of KGIB Bank's business scale

CDF

Catalyzing accelerated

growth within the Group, enhancing the financial performance of the holding Company, and upholding a consistent dividend policy

KGI Securities

Bolstering the expansion of wealth management and overseas business, and intensifying collaboration among subsidiaries to maximize synergies

1Q 2024 Performance Review

KGI Life

Strengthen the

establishment of life

insurance businesses and investment profitability growth momentum to respond to the changing market environment

7

Financial Overview

1Q 2024 Performance Review

8

CDF Holding's profitability

In 1Q 2024, net income surged by 134% to NT$8.2bn and net worth increased by approximately 28 bn

CDF- net income( NT$ bn)

6.3%

11.9%

11.1%

6.5%

8.0%

1

27.0

16.4

18.9

8.2

3.5

1Q 23

1Q 24

2021

2022

2023

Net profits

ROAE

EPS( NT$)

1.811

0.98

1.13

0.49

0.21

1Q 23

1Q 24

2021

2022

2023

Total Assets (NT$ bn)

Total Equity (NT$ bn)

3,459

3,537

3,648

3,816

2021

2022

2023

1Q 24

293

291

263

209

2021

2022

2023

1Q 24

Note : 1.2021 net income excluded one-off disposal gain of CDF building NT$8bn ; 2.1Q23/1Q24 ROAE figures are annualized .

9

1Q 2024 Performance Review

Profitability performance of subsidiaries

KGI Life-net income(NT$ bn)

12.9%

16.0%

9.3%

8.0%

1.1%

28.5

13.2

10.2

5.1

0.3

1Q 23

1Q 24

2021

2022

2023

Net profits

ROAE

KGI Life

  • 1Q 2024 net income of NT$5.15bn
  • VNB margin increased to 48.2% from 34.4% of the same period last year, with future efforts aimed at continuously promoting premium growth
  • Maintain prudent investment management in a volatile market; Pre-hedging recurring yield up 5bps YoY to 3.45% in 1Q24

KGI Bank-net income(NT$ bn)

9.8%

8.4%

6.2%

9.4%

8.3%

6.0

5.4

4.2

1.5

1.5

1Q 23

1Q 24

2021

2022

2023

Net profits

ROAE

KGI Bank

  • 1Q 2024 net income of NT$1.47bn, and the pre-provision net profit increased by 25% YoY
  • Wealth management fee saw a significant increase of 56% YoY. Additionally, personal loans expanded by 23%, while mortgage loans experienced an 8% growth
  • SuYin KGI Consumer Finance's profit rose 33% YoY to RMB 110mn in 1Q 2024, while its lending balance grew 47% YoY

Note : 1.2021 net income excluded one-off disposal gain of CDF building NT$8bn ; 2.1Q23/1Q24 ROAE figures are annualized .

.

10

1Q 2024 Performance Review

Disclaimer

