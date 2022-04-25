China Development Financial : The Company Announced Its Plan to Raise Long-Term Funds

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/25 2.Source of capital increase funds: It is proposed that the Company submit for resolution at the Shareholders' Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to raise long-term funds at an appropriate timing in consideration of market conditions and future capital requirements and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation and relevant regulations. The fundraising may be done through any one, or a combination, of the following measures: capital increase by offering of common or preferred shares for cash, issuance of the common or preferred shares issued as underlying shares to sponsor depositary receipts issuance, or issuance of common or preferred shares for cash through private placements. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): Not yet decided 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): the authorized amount of shares shall not exceed 2,500,000,000 shares; the total monetary value of the issuance will be based on the actual issue price or private placement price. 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:Not yet decided 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:Not yet decided 7.Par value per share:Not yet decided 8.Issue price:Not yet decided 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees: Not yet decided 10.Number of shares publicly sold:Not yet decided 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:Not yet decided 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:Not yet decided 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Not yet decided 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: To fund working capital, enhance financial structure, repay debt, further support business growth, and facilitate long-term strategic development. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: It is proposed that the Shareholders' Meeting authorize the Board of Directors with full power to decide, adjust, amend and implement matters related to this fundraising plan.