China Development Financial : The Company Announced Its Plan to Raise Long-Term Funds

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 18:41:07
Subject 
 The Company Announced Its Plan to Raise
Long-Term Funds
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/25
2.Source of capital increase funds:
It is proposed that the Company submit for resolution at the Shareholders'
Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to raise long-term funds at
an appropriate timing in consideration of market conditions and future
capital requirements and in accordance with the Company's Articles of
Incorporation and relevant regulations. The fundraising may be done
through any one, or a combination, of the following measures: capital
increase by offering of common or preferred shares for cash, issuance of
the common or preferred shares issued as underlying shares to sponsor
depositary receipts issuance, or issuance of common or preferred shares
for cash through private placements.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
Not yet decided
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
 issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
 capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
the authorized amount of shares shall not exceed 2,500,000,000 shares;
the total monetary value of the issuance will be based on the actual
issue price or private placement price.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:Not yet decided
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:Not yet decided
7.Par value per share:Not yet decided
8.Issue price:Not yet decided
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
Not yet decided
10.Number of shares publicly sold:Not yet decided
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:Not yet decided
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:Not yet decided
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Not yet decided
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To fund working capital, enhance financial structure, repay debt, further
support business growth, and facilitate long-term strategic development.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is proposed that the Shareholders' Meeting authorize the Board of
Directors with full power to decide, adjust, amend and implement matters
related to this fundraising plan.

Disclaimer

CDFH – China Development Financial Holding Corp. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
