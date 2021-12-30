China Development Financial : announced the acquisition of right-of-use assets of real property.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Part of parking spaces of No.135, Dunhua North Road, Songshan District, Taipei City. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: (1)Number of car parking spaces: 6 Price per unit(including tax): From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026,the monthly rent for each is NTD8,400. Total amount of rent: From January 1, 2022 to june 30, 2026,the monthly rent is NTD50,400. (2)Amount of right-of-use assets: NTD2,683,673 (including tax) 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):The trading counterpart is China Life Insurance Co.,Ltd., a related party of the Company. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: In response to business development needs. Owners and companies of the previous transfer: Above-ground rights land managers: Northern Region Branch, National Property Administration of the Ministry of Finance and Political @Warfare Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense. The relationship of transaction counterparties: Non-related. Date of previous transfer: The date of acquiring the rights on the ground is January 20, 2014. Transfer amount: Receiving ground right premium price is NTD14,168,000,000. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Rental paid every month; no restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Chairman 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: Institution name :N/A. Its appraisal amount (including tax):N/A. 11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A. 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A. 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:N/A. 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A. 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A. 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A. 17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A. 18.Name of the CPA:N/A. 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A. 20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A. 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:In response to business development needs. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A. 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes. 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A. According to Article 45 of the Financial Holding Company Act, the approval procedure of this case was authorized to management department and must follow the company��s internal regulations. 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes. 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A. 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A. 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.