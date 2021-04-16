China Dili : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 16 APRIL 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1387)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 16 APRIL 2021

Reference is made to the circular of China Dili Group (the "Company") dated 22 March 2021 (the "Circular") and the notice of the EGM dated 22 March 2021 (the "EGM Notice"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the EGM Notice contained in the Circular were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 16 April 2021.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. The poll results taken at the EGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions(Note 1) Number of Votes (%)(Note 2) For Against 1. To grant a general unconditional mandate to the 1,412,975,193 147,685,342 Directors to allot and issue Shares of the Company (90.536998%) (9.463002%) as set out in the ordinary resolution numbered 1 in the EGM Notice. 2. To extend the power granted to the Directors under 1,413,088,193 147,572,342 resolution numbered 1 to allot and issue Shares as (90.544238%) (9.455762%) set out in the ordinary resolution numbered 2 in the EGM Notice.

Notes:

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the EGM Notice. The number of votes and percentage are based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person or by proxy or corporate representative.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, all Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

