China Ding Yi Feng : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00612)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board of directors ("Board") of China Investment Fund International Holdings Limited ("Company" together with its subsidiaries "Group") proposes to change the English name of the Company from "China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited" to "China Investment Fund Company Limited" and to change the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "ʕ਷ཻूᔮછٰϞࠢʮ̡" to "ʕ਷ҳ༟ਿږϞࠢʮ̡" ("Proposed Change of Company Name").

CONDITIONS FOR THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions:

1. the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be convened to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Proposed Change of Company Name ("AGM"); and

2. the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the Proposed Change of Company Name.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Proposed Change of Company Name will take effect from the date on which the certificate of incorporation on change of name is issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. Thereafter, the Company will carry out all necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong and the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Company is an investment company governed by Chapter 21 of the Listing Rules and the Group is principally engaged in investment in listed and unlisted securities. In the past few years, the Company's investments have been mainly in securities listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") or mainland Chinese stock exchanges with their underlying businesses based mostly in China or targeting the Chinese market. The Board also notes that China is now the leading destination for foreign direct investment, according to a January 2021 article in the Wall Street Journal and as apparent from the strengthening of the RMB in past 12 months. The Board also notes that in 2020, while the Covid-19 pandemic has caused contraction in all major economies, China has registered economic growth of approximately 2.3%. In view of the above and the growing interest of PRC based investors in securities listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as evident by the growing volume of the China Stock Connect interconnecting stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai, the Board believes that the Proposed Change of Company Name will better reflect the geographical focus underlying the Group's investments and the Company's listing status on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and will also provide the Company with a more appropriate identification and image.

The Group's business will not be affected as a result of the Proposed Change of Company Name. The Board believes that the Proposed Change of Company Name is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

EFFECT OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the shareholders and the trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange. After the Proposed Change of Company Name has become effective, any new issue of share certificates of the Company will be issued in the new English name and the new dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, after the Proposed Change of Company Name has become effective, continue to be valid evidence of title to the shares of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangements for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company.

Subject to the confirmation of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the English and Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will also be changed after the Proposed Change of Company Name has become effective.

GENERAL

At the upcoming AGM, a special resolution will be proposed for the shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Proposed Change of Company Name. A circular, containing details of the Proposed Change of Company Name, together with a notice of AGM and the related proxy form will be despatched to the shareholders as soon as practicable.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders of the poll results of the special resolution, the effective date of the Proposed Change of Company Name and other relevant changes as and when appropriate.

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

