Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. China Dongsheng International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDSG   US16939T1088

CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CDSG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
0.1080 USD   +31.71%
09:03aCdsg extends high grade central north zone with average grade of 1.94% li2o over 4 kilometers
GL
09:01aCdsg extends high grade central north zone with average grade of 1.94% li2o over 4 kilometers
AQ
03/06Cdsg samples up to 1.98% li2o at titan 2 project, tanzania
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDSG EXTENDS HIGH GRADE CENTRAL NORTH ZONE WITH AVERAGE GRADE OF 1.94% LI2O OVER 4 KILOMETERS

03/07/2023 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Las Vegas, NV., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce extremely strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the extension of the first sample line at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.

The Titan 1 project occurs on an extensive, sparely vegetated, flat lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin alluvium layer which overlies volcano-sedimentary basin fill.

As part of our follow up work on Titan 1, a surficial geochemical soil survey line that originally encountered very high grade (13,000 ppm Lithium) at its terminus was extended an additional distance of 2.5 miles (4kms) and sampled at regular intervals. Samples were all removed from the B soil horizon and the line extension was run approximately North-South.

Results from the line returned very high values over the entirety of the new extension with Lithium values ranging from a low of 2,200 ppm, to a high of 7,700 ppm Li. Including the original station, the Lithium values occurring over the whole 2.5 miles average an incredible 9,033 ppm Li (1.94% Li2O).

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the new extension of the previously announced high grade line returned additional high-grade Lithium and once again terminated in high-grade of 1.65% Li2O, so the zone remains open. This North Central Block has, to-date, returned pervasive high-grade Lithium over a huge area now measuring 5 miles by 2 miles (8km x 3km) and will be a priority drill target for our future planned exploration efforts.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

harp@titanlithiuminc.com                        

+1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers.  Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


All news about CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC.
09:03aCdsg extends high grade central north zone with average grade of 1.94% li2o over 4 kilo..
GL
09:01aCdsg extends high grade central north zone with average grade of 1.94% li2o over 4 kilo..
AQ
03/06Cdsg samples up to 1.98% li2o at titan 2 project, tanzania
GL
03/06Cdsg samples up to 1.98% li2o at titan 2 project, tanzania
GL
03/06China Dongsheng International Inc. Announces Positive Soil Geochemical Sampling Results..
CI
03/02Cdsg samples up to 2.79% li2o within extensive and extremely strong lithium geochemical..
GL
03/02China Dongsheng International Inc. Announces Positive Soil Geochemical Sampling Results..
CI
02/27Cdsg to acquire 100% interest in lithium project in tanzania 
GL
02/15Company Enhances Management team and Clarifies Corporate Relationships
GL
02/13Company Announces Application for Name Change
GL
More news
Chart CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
China Dongsheng International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Craig Steven Alford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpreet Singh Sangha Chairman & President
Caren Currier Chief Financial Officer
Lowell Thomas Holden Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC.278.95%11
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.0.69%8 421
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD0.48%5 626
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.21.14%4 149
BALCHEM CORPORATION8.68%4 136
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-3.87%3 637