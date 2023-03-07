CDSG EXTENDS HIGH GRADE CENTRAL NORTH ZONE WITH AVERAGE GRADE OF 1.94% LI2O OVER 4 KILOMETERS

Las Vegas, NV., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce extremely strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the extension of the first sample line at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.



The Titan 1 project occurs on an extensive, sparely vegetated, flat lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin alluvium layer which overlies volcano-sedimentary basin fill.

As part of our follow up work on Titan 1, a surficial geochemical soil survey line that originally encountered very high grade (13,000 ppm Lithium) at its terminus was extended an additional distance of 2.5 miles (4kms) and sampled at regular intervals. Samples were all removed from the B soil horizon and the line extension was run approximately North-South.

Results from the line returned very high values over the entirety of the new extension with Lithium values ranging from a low of 2,200 ppm, to a high of 7,700 ppm Li. Including the original station, the Lithium values occurring over the whole 2.5 miles average an incredible 9,033 ppm Li (1.94% Li2O).

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the new extension of the previously announced high grade line returned additional high-grade Lithium and once again terminated in high-grade of 1.65% Li2O, so the zone remains open. This North Central Block has, to-date, returned pervasive high-grade Lithium over a huge area now measuring 5 miles by 2 miles (8km x 3km) and will be a priority drill target for our future planned exploration efforts.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer.

