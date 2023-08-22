Las Vegas, NV., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from an infill soil sampling program at the company’s expansive Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.



As part of our extensive geochemical sampling program which is attempting to define the outer boundaries of the massive Titan 1 (“T1”) Lithium discovery, crews returned to the North Block T1 anomaly to infill an area between our samples that were announced on March 7th, 2023 and those announced in our May 24th, 2023 news releases.

Much of exploration has focused on the South Block, however, sampling efforts on the North Block indicate an equally strong lithium anomaly that now extends over 8 miles north to south and approximately 3 miles east to west. The ‘North and South Blocks’ are separated by a narrow east-west zone of low to nil Lithium values which appear to be coincident with a fault structure in the Pangani Rift Valley where the Titan 1 project sits.

The north samples received strong lithium results. Within the positive values recovered the lowest grade sample returned 800 ppm Li, while the highest-grade value returned 2.75% Li2O (12,800 ppm Li).

The North Block sampling now has been extended to cover approximately 21 square miles (54 sq kms). Both the North and South Block areas are underlain by a thick volcano-sedimentary sequence deposited by continental rift related volcanism, the likely source of lithium in the region.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “Our infill sampling continues to show extremely strong lithium results. The geochemical analysis not only is helping to define the full size of the lithium anomaly but are helping us to define the source volcanics. Results continue to demonstrate the Titan 1 project to be the single largest and highest grade sedimentary-style project worldwide.”

All soil samples all consistently removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 5 to 10 inches. The samples were dried, prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

