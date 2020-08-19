China Dongxiang : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

Number of votes ORDINARY RESOLUTION (Approximate %) For Against

the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and to sign and execute all such documents, instruments and agreements for and on behalf of the Company as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with paragraph (a) of this resolution.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares is 5,886,121,025 Shares. As at the date of the EGM, Mr. Chen Yiliang, Mr. Chen Yiyong and Mr. Chen Yizhong and their associates (including Mr. Chen Yihong) (together controlling or being entitled to exercise control over the voting rights in respect of 2,294,174,742 Shares, being approximately 38.98% of the total issued Shares as at the date of the EGM) were required under the Listing Rules to abstain and had abstained from voting at the EGM on the resolution relating to the 2020 Renewed Framework Agreement and the Annual Caps.

Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, no other Shareholder has a material interest in the 2020 Renewed Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and therefore was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the EGM. The total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolution at the EGM was 3,591,946,283 Shares.

No Shareholder was only entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, no Shareholder had indicated in the Circular any intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM.