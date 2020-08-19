China Dongxiang : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020
08/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
中 國 動 向（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3818)
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020
Reference is made to the circular of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated 4 August 2020 (the ''Circular'') and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 4 August 2020 (the ''Notice of EGM''). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM was approved by the Independent Shareholders by poll voting at the EGM held on 19 August 2020. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM are set out as follows:
Number of votes
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
(Approximate %)
For
Against
(a) the agreement dated 30 June 2020 entered into
1,393,292,169
40,660,808
between Shanghai Kappa Sporting Goods Co.,
(97.164425%)
(2.835575%)
Ltd.* (上海卡帕體育用品有限公司) (''Shanghai
Kappa'') and Mai Sheng Yue He Sportswear
Company Limited* (邁盛悅合體育用品有限公司)
(''Mai Sheng Yue He'') regulating the terms for
the supply and sale of sport-related products by
Shanghai Kappa to Mai Sheng Yue He, the
transactions contemplated thereunder and the
proposed annual caps for each of the financial
years ending 31 March 2022, 2023 and 2024 be
and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;
and
Number of votes
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
(Approximate %)
For
Against
the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and to sign and execute all such documents, instruments and agreements for and on behalf of the Company as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with paragraph (a) of this resolution.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares is 5,886,121,025 Shares. As at the date of the EGM, Mr. Chen Yiliang, Mr. Chen Yiyong and Mr. Chen Yizhong and their associates (including Mr. Chen Yihong) (together controlling or being entitled to exercise control over the voting rights in respect of 2,294,174,742 Shares, being approximately 38.98% of the total issued Shares as at the date of the EGM) were required under the Listing Rules to abstain and had abstained from voting at the EGM on the resolution relating to the 2020 Renewed Framework Agreement and the Annual Caps.
Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, no other Shareholder has a material interest in the 2020 Renewed Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and therefore was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the EGM. The total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolution at the EGM was 3,591,946,283 Shares.
No Shareholder was only entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
Save as disclosed above, no Shareholder had indicated in the Circular any intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.
By order of the Board
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
Chen Yihong
Chairman
19 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Yihong, Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Ms. Chen Chen and Mr. Lyu Guanghong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Chen Guogang, Mr. Gao Yu and Mr. Liu Xiaosong.
