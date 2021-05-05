China Dynamics : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
05/05/2021 | 04:41am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
CHINA DYNAMICS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
中國動力（控股）有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 476)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a special general meeting (the "SGM") of China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") will be held at Boardroom 6, M/F, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution of the Company:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
"THAT
subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda being obtained, the name of the Company be changed from "China Dynamics (Holdings)
Limited" to "Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited" and the secondary name of the Company in Chinese be changed from "中國動力（控股）有限公司" to "科軒動力（控股）有限 公司" with effect from the date of the entry of the new name of the Company on the register maintained by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda in place of the existing name of the Company (the "Proposed Change of Company Name"); and
1
any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents and instruments for and on behalf of the Company and make such arrangements as he may in his absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the Proposed Change of Company Name."
By order of the Board
China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
Cheung Ngan
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 May 2021
Registered office:
Head Office and Principal Place
Clarendon House
of Business:
2 Church Street
46th Floor
Hamilton HM 11
China Online Centre
Bermuda
333 Lockhart Road
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint a proxy in respect of the whole or any part of his holding of shares to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, a proxy form, together with any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours prior to the meeting.
The register of Shareholders of the Company will be closed from Monday, 24 May 2021 to Friday, 28 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending this SGM, all duly completed and signed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 21 May 2021.
2
To safeguard the health and safety of attending shareholders and proxies and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading, the following precautionary measures will be taken at the SGM:
compulsory body temperature check;
mandatory wearing of surgical face mask;
no refreshments will be served, no souvenir, handing out of corporate gifts or gift coupons will be distributed;
seats at the SGM venue will be arranged to ensure appropriate social distancing. As a result, there will be limited capacity for attendees. Seats will be limited at the meeting and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis; and
no entry will be allowed to any person who is subject to mandatory quarantine order imposed by the Hong Kong Government and any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the meeting venue.
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the SGM as their proxy to vote according to their indicated voting instructions as an alternative to attending the SGM in person.
Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement(s) on such measures as appropriate.
If Shareholders have any questions relating to the SGM, please contact Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, as follows:
Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 2980 1333
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Ngan, Ms. Chan Hoi Ying and Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Francis Ping Kuen, Mr. Hu Guang and Dato' Tan Yee Boon.
China Dynamics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:40:03 UTC.