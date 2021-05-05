CHINA DYNAMICS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中國動力（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 476)

Proxy form for use at the special general meeting to be held on

Friday, 28 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We (note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (note 2)shares of HK$0.01 each in the

capital of CHINA DYNAMICS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ("the Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

or (note 3)of

as my/our proxy to attend the special general meeting of the Company to be held at Boardroom 6, M/F, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (or at any adjournment thereof), and to vote for me/us as indicated below.

Please indicate with a "✓" in the boxes provided how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf (note 4) .

SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

To approve the Proposed Change of Company Name.

Date: day of 2021 Shareholder's Signature (note 5) :

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.01 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, the proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. Failure to complete any or all boxes will entitle your proxy to abstain or cast his votes on the relevant resolutions at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, this proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of Shareholders in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. To be valid, the proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Completion and return of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish, and in such event, this proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, 24 May 2021 to Friday, 28 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending this special general meeting, all duly completed and signed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 21 May 2021.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the special general meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company at the above address.