China e Wallet Payment : INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited 中 國 錢 包 支 付 集 團 有 限 公 司 * (a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 802) 2020 INTERIM REPORT * For purpose of identification only CONTENTS 2 Director's Statement 4 Management Discussion and Analysis 7 Information Provided in Accordance with the Listing Rules 10 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 12 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 14 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 15 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 16 Notes to the Financial Statements ﻿ DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT Dear shareholders, On behalf of the Board of directors (the "Directors") of China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), I am pleased to present the Group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which consists of reporting on the activities, results and strategies of the Company. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT 2020 is the beginning of the new normal for the global communities. The start of outbreak on Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") managed to bent the global economy into a complete halt and operating in reversed, gear in some major economic power. As of to date, recognising the fact that most major nations of the world had pulled their resources together to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, it had seen little progress in controlling the spread of the virus and a cure is still far from being perfected as we speak. Global and localised businesses had suffered severely due to the virus, coupled with geopolitical tension and financial deleverage, the world economy is at a stage of utter uncertainty. However, steps have been taken by most government in the world to introduce economy stimulus packages to break the freeze of economy and put the momentum into the financial system for it to revitalise each nation's economy. In particular, the PRC government is doing very well with combinations of fiscal and monetary policies in their stimulus package. It is expected that in the later second half of 2020, the economy of the PRC will again steam forward. Against the encouraging backdrops of gradual economic recovery, notwithstanding the pressure and challenges in the first half of 2020 attributable to the virus and the global economy, the Group expects the second half of 2020 will turn to a recovery and sustaining stage for its businesses. The Group will continue to be cautious in capital spending while improving its cost management. THANK YOU I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders, business partners and customers for their continued support, as well as to the Group's management team and staff for their tireless dedication and efforts in developing the long term prospects of the Group. Li Jinglong Director 31 August 2020 2 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED ﻿ MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW "Internet and Mobile's Application and Related Accessories" is the Group's main business. The Group specialized in providing programming and advertising solutions in mobile platform with branch office in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai. The programming teams of the Group have extensive experience on developing mobile application and interactive virtual reality technologies for well-known companies in Hong Kong and overseas. The Group is also engaged in the business of distribution of computer-related and mobile-related electronic products and accessories. The Group believe that the business of "Internet and Mobile's Application and Related Accessories" as a key growth area, is in-line with the rapid growth of the mobile and gaming industry and in particular in application development for merchants, online gaming, interactive virtual reality experience and utilities applications for mobile platform and mass advertising. The revenue of the Group was mainly attributable to the application development income generated by efforts in diversification into settlement application market. The Company already procured thousands of merchants to participate in its settlement application services. In order to capture its market share and procure sizable merchants in a short period of time, the Company would paid earnest deposits to these merchants. The earnest deposits would be subsequently utilized as incentives by giving E-coupons or discounts to the customers of the merchants. In return, the Company would share the transaction fee from the settlement application services and receive rebate income from these merchants. During the last quarter of 2018, the Group expanded its settlement application services through referring merchants to Alipay.com Co., Ltd. to use the Alipay services in the PRC. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$17.5 million, representing a decrease of 61.2% compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19. The lock-down of different regions in the PRC during the first quarter of 2020 has adversely affected the customers of our merchants in the PRC and caused a significant decrease in the Group's revenue. The Group reported a net loss of approximately HK$19.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The decrease of net loss was mainly attributable to the decrease of selling and administrative expenses by HK$7.3 million. INTERIM REPORT 2020 3 MANAGEMENT﻿DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue The revenue of the Group was mainly attributable to the application development income generated by efforts in diversification into settlement application market. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, affected by COVID-19, the Group reported a revenue of HK$17.5 million representing a decrease of 61.2% compared to HK$45.2 million in the same period in 2019. Gross profit and gross profit margin Gross profit in the first half of 2020 was HK$3.3 million which is a decrease, as compared to a gross profit of HK$4.8 million in the same period of 2019. Selling and administrative expenses Selling and administrative expenses decreased by HK$7.3 million from HK$31.8 million in the first half of 2019 to HK$24.6 million in the same period in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of recognition of share based payment by HK$13.3 million. Loss before taxation Loss before taxation is HK$20.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, compared to a loss before taxation of HK$25.1 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease of loss before taxation in the first half year in 2020 was mainly attributable to the decrease of selling and administrative expenses. Loss for the period The Group's loss for the period was HK$19.3 million compared to a loss of HK$25.5 million in the same period in 2019. Loss attributable to owners of the Company Loss attributable to owners of the Company changed from a loss of HK$25.3 million in the first half of 2019 to a loss of HK$19.3 million in the same period of 2020. 4 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED MANAGEMENT﻿DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Gearing ratio As at 30 June 2020, the Group's gearing ratio was approximately 16.0%, as compared to 15.4% as at 31 December 2019. The gearing ratio was calculated as the Group's total liabilities divided by its total capital. The total liabilities and total capital of the Group were approximately HK$71.5 million and HK$446.8 million as at 30 June 2020. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The Group funds its operations by internal financial resources. Key drivers in the Group's sources of cash are primarily the Group's sales, and their inflow depends on the Group's ability to collect payments. The Group has internal budgeting systems in place to ensure that if and when cash is committed to fund major expenditures there is sufficient cash flow to maintain the Group's daily operations and meet all of its contractual obligations. There have been no material changes in the Group's underlying drivers during the period under review. The Group did not incur any material capital expenditure during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The Group had cash and cash equivalents of HK$6.9 million as at 30 June 2020 compared to HK$8.2 million as at 31 December 2019. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities (31 December 2019: HK$ Nil). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK MANAGEMENT Certain of the Group's bank balances are denominated in Pounds, Ringgit, United States Dollars, United Arab Emirates Dirham and Renminbi, each of them is a currency other than the functional currency of the relevant group entities, which exposes it to foreign currency risk. The Group has not used any financial instruments to hedge against this currency risk. However, the Group monitors foreign exchange exposure and will consider hedging significant foreign currency exposure should the need arise. CHARGES ON GROUP'S ASSETS As at 30 June 2020, none of the assets of the Group has been pledged to secure any loan granted to the Group. INTERIM REPORT 2020 5 MANAGEMENT﻿DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS As at 30 June 2020, the Group did not hold any significant investments. HUMAN RESOURCES As at 30 June 2020, in addition to the Directors, there were approximately 46 employees (31 December 2019: 49) of the Group stationed in the Group's offices in Hong Kong, the PRC, Macau and Malaysia. The Group offers training and development courses for its employees to enhance the staff's working capabilities. Remuneration packages are linked to individual performance, the Group's business performance, and taking into consideration industry practices and market conditions, reviewed on an annual basis. Directors' remuneration is determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's standards for emoluments and market conditions. Share options are also granted to eligible employees based on individual's performance as well as the Group's performance. MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK The Group had continued the efforts to consolidate and realign its businesses to enable the Group to achieve improvements in its financial position. The Group will utilise its existing technical knowledge and programmers to diversify its income stream and will continue to work towards, attaining a stable platform for sustainability and basis for continuous growth. By leveraging the knowledge on its interactive virtual reality programming on different business sectors, such as animation and culture, during 2018, the Group obtained the license from the largest Japanese animation studio to conduct an interactive animation exhibition, named "Dragon Ball Super-Immersive Lab" in Hong Kong in 2019. The Group will continue to explore the potential of this business opportunities and utilize its resource with prudence in the future. Furthermore, the outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has cast a confronting shadow over the growth prospects for the PRC. Although, the PRC government is doing very well with combinations of fiscal and monetary policies in their stimulus package, the Board expects that the overall financial results and the operations of the Group during 2020 would be impacted. It is expected that in the later second half of 2020, the economy of the PRC will again steam forward. Therefore, the Group expects the second half of 2020 will turn to a recovery and sustaining stage for its businesses. 6 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED ﻿ INFORMATION PROVIDED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Company adopted the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") as its additional code on corporate governance practices on 2 February 2009. The Company has complied with the CG Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2020. DIRECTORS' DEALING IN THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES The Company has adopted the Model Code set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as its code of conduct for securities transactions by Directors and the relevant employees of the Group. The Directors have confirmed, following a specific enquiry by the Company, that they fully complied with the required standard as set out in the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES Save as disclosed below, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors or chief executives had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 352 of the SFO; or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. No. of share Approximate options of the percentage of Name of Directors Capacity Company interest Li Jinglong Beneficial owner 27,400,000 1.0% Zhang Ligong Beneficial owner 27,400,000 1.0% Wang Zhongling Beneficial owner 27,400,000 1.0% Cheng Ruixiong Beneficial owner 27,400,000 1.0% Lo Suet Lai Beneficial owner 27,400,000 1.0% INTERIM REPORT 2020 7 INFORMATION﻿PROVIDED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES Save as disclosed below, as at 30 June 2020, none of the persons or companies (other than the Directors and chief executives) had interest or short positions in the shares and underlying shares as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO and were directly or indirectly interested in 5% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote on all circumstances at general meeting of any other members of the Group. No. of issued Approximate ordinary shares percentage of Name Capacity of the Company interest Song Qifeng Beneficial owner 226,590,000 8.7% SHARE OPTION SCHEME A post listing share option scheme (the "Post Listing Scheme") was adopted by the Company on 16 October 2008. Pursuant to an ordinary resolution passed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2013, the Post Listing Scheme was terminated and a new share option scheme (the "New Share Option Scheme") was adopted. Summary of principal terms of the Post Listing Scheme and New Share Option Scheme were outlined in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 under the section "Directors' Report". Movements of the share options granted under the share option scheme of the Company during the period ended 30 June 2020 are as follows: Outstanding Outstanding as at as at 1 January 30 June Vesting Exercise 2020 Granted Exercised Lapsed Cancelled 2020 Date of grant period Exercisable period price HK$ Post Listing Scheme Employees 12,913 - - (12,913) - - 29.04.2010 1 year 29.04.2011 - 28.04.2020 25.44 New Share Option Scheme Employees 248,370,000 - - (223,540,000) - 24,830,000 28.07.2017 - 28.07.2017 - 27.07.2027 0.1990 Employees 274,370,000 - - (27,437,000) - 246,933,000 15.04.2019 - 15.04.2019 - 14.04.2029 0.2134 Employees - 137,000,000 - - - 137,000,000 11.05.2020 - 11.05.2020 - 10.05.2023 0.0860 Sub-total 522,752,913 137,000,000 - (250,989,913) - 408,763,000 New Share Option Scheme Name of Directors Li Jinglong - 27,400,000 - - - 27,400,000 11.05.2020 - 11.05.2020-10.05.2023 0.0860 Zhang Ligong - 27,400,000 - - - 27,400,000 11.05.2020 - 11.05.2020-10.05.2023 0.0860 Wang Zhongling - 27,400,000 - - - 27,400,000 11.05.2020 - 11.05.2020-10.05.2023 0.0860 Cheng Ruixiong - 27,400,000 - - - 27,400,000 11.05.2020 - 11.05.2020-10.05.2023 0.0860 Lo Suet Lai - 27,400,000 - - - 27,400,000 11.05.2020 - 11.05.2020-10.05.2023 0.0860 Sub-total - 137,000,000 - - - 137,000,000 Total 522,752,913 274,000,000 - (250,989,913) - 545,763,000 8 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED INFORMATION﻿PROVIDED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES The closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the share options were granted on 11 May 2020 was HK$0.086. AUDIT COMMITTEE The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") comprises three members, namely Mr. Kwan King Wah as chairman with Mr. Cheng Ruixiong and Ms. Lo Suet Lai, the independent non-executive Directors. The Audit Committee has reviewed with management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, and discussed auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters including the review of the Company's unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020. BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Jinglong, Mr. Zhang Ligong and Mr. Wang Zhongling, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Ruixiong, Mr. Kwan King Wah and Ms. Lo Suet Lai. INTERIM REPORT 2020 9 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 3 17,524 45,183 Cost of sales (14,231) (40,401) Gross profit 3,293 4,782 Other revenue and gains 4 386 15 Fair value loss on derivative financial assets - (292) Unrealised gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, net 1,198 2,616 Selling and administrative expenses (24,554) (31,808) Loss from operations (19,677) (24,687) Finance costs (422) (446) Loss before taxation 5 (20,099) (25,133) Taxation 6 757 (365) Loss for the period (19,342) (25,498) Loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company (19,323) (25,326) Non-controlling interests (19) (172) (19,342) (25,498) Loss per share - Basic and diluted (HK cents) 7 (0.70) (0.92) 10 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss for the period (19,342) (25,498) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (2,628) 305 Total comprehensive loss for the period (21,970) (25,193) Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company (21,951) (25,021) Non-controlling interests (19) (172) (21,970) (25,193) INTERIM REPORT 2020 11 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9 571 740 Goodwill 4,686 4,686 Intangible assets 22,432 25,755 27,689 31,181 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 16,905 15,707 Trade receivables 10 31,708 41,065 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 446,016 443,954 Cash and bank balances 6,909 8,199 501,538 508,925 Total assets 529,227 540,106 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 109,749 109,749 Reserves 337,057 348,843 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 446,806 458,592 Non-controlling interests 10,958 10,977 Total equity 457,764 469,569 12 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES Non-current liability Deferred tax liabilities 5,608 6,439 Current liabilities Trade payables 11 24,793 24,797 Accruals and other payables 38,936 37,225 Tax payable 2,126 2,076 65,855 64,098 Total liabilities 71,463 70,537 Total equity and liabilities 529,227 540,106 Net current assets 435,683 444,827 Total assets less current liabilities 463,372 476,008 Net assets 457,764 469,569 INTERIM REPORT 2020 13 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to the owners of the Company Share-based Convertible Non- Share Share compensation Capital equity Translation Legal Accumulated controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve loss Sub-total interests Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 1 January 2019 (Audited) 109,749 2,828,249 82,420 (872) 20,902 (31,414) 48 (2,496,273) 512,809 12,071 524,880 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (25,326) (25,326) (172) (25,498) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - 305 - - 305 - 305 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - - - - 305 - (25,326) (25,021) (172) (25,193) Grant of share option - - 23,514 - - - - - 23,514 - 23,514 Lapse of share option - - (52,938) - - - - 52,938 - - - As at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 109,749 2,828,249 52,996 (872) 20,902 (31,109) 48 (2,468,661) 511,302 11,899 523,201 As at 1 January 2020 (Audited) 109,749 2,828,249 52,996 (872) - (34,510) 48 (2,497,068) 458,592 10,977 469,569 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (19,323) (19,323) (19) (19,342) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (2,628) - - (2,628) - (2,628) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (2,628) - (19,323) (21,951) (19) (21,970) Grant of share option - - 10,165 - - - - - 10,165 - 10,165 Lapse of share option - - (28,853) - - - - 28,853 - - - As at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 109,749 2,828,249 34,308 (872) - (37,138) 48 (2,487,538) 446,806 10,958 457,764 14 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 1,359 (8,085) Net cash used in investing activities (28) - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 1,331 (8,085) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 8,199 18,125 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (2,621) 305 Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 6,909 10,345 Analysis of the balances of cash and cash equivalents Cash and bank balances 6,909 10,345 INTERIM REPORT 2020 15 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION Statement of compliance The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and with International Accounting Standard (the "IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accountants Standard Board (the "IASB"). The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with same accounting policies adopted in the 2019 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2020 annual financial statements. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in note 2. The preparation of an interim financial report in conformity with IAS 34 requires management to make judgement, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates. 2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs") In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by the IASB which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements: Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material Amendments to IFRS 3 Definition of Business Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Amendments to IFRS 16 COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current period as had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statement. 16 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs") (Continued) The amendment introduces a new practical expedient for lessees to elect not to assess whether a COVID- 19-related rent concession is a lease modification. The practical expedient only applies to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 that meets all of the following conditions: the change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change;

any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before June 30, 2021; and

there is no substantive change to other terms and conditions of the lease. A lessee applying the practical expedient accounts for changes in lease payments resulting from rent concessions the same way it would account for the changes applying IFRS 16 if the changes were not a lease modification. Forgiveness or waiver of lease payment are accounted for as variable lease payments. The related lease liabilities are adjusted to reflect the amounts forgiven or waived with a corresponding adjustment recognised in the profit or loss in the period in which the event occurs. 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the key management. This key management reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Key management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The key management considers the business from both a business and geographic perspective. From business perspective, key management assesses the performance of internet and mobile's application and related accessories operating segments. Internet & mobile's application and related accessories segment are mobile payment platform and gaming industry and in particular in application development for merchants, online gaming, interactive virtual reality experience utilities application for mobile platform and mass advertising. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies. Segments performance is evaluated base on reportable segments gross profit which is a measure of segment profit. INTERIM REPORT 2020 17 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) The following table presents the Group's turnover, segment results and other information for business segments: Internet and Mobile's Application and Related Accessories Unallocated Total For the six moths ended 30 June For the six moths ended 30 June For the six moths ended 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue - external sales 17,524 45,183 - - 17,524 45,183 Segment results (5,940) 4,782 - - (5,940) 4,782 Unallocated other operating income 386 15 386 15 Fair value loss on derivative financial assets - (292) - (292) Unrealised gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, net 1,198 2,616 1,198 2,616 Depreciation (188) (83) (2) - (190) (83) Amortisation of intangible assets (3,323) (1,246) - - (3,323) (1,246) Unallocated expenses (11,808) (30,479) (11,808) (30,479) Finance costs (422) (446) (422) (446) Loss before taxation (20,099) (25,133) Taxation 757 (365) Loss for the period (19,342) (25,498) Segment revenue reported above represents revenue generated from external customers. There were no inter-segment sales in the current interim period (2019: Nil). The accounting policies of the operating segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies. Segment profit represents the profit earned incurred by each segment without allocation of other revenue and gains, unrealised gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, fair value loss on derivative financial assets, selling and administrative expenses, other operating expenses, finance costs and taxation. This is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. 18 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment assets and liabilities For the purposes of monitoring segment performance and allocating resources between segments: all assets are allocated to operating segments other than derivative financial assets, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and other financial assets. Assets used jointly by segments are allocated on the basis of the revenues earned by individual segments; and

all liabilities are allocated to operating segments other than deferred tax liabilities and other financial liabilities. Liabilities for which segments are jointly liable are allocated in proportion to segment assets. Internet and Mobile's Application and Related Accessories Unallocated Total As at As at As at As at As at As at 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Segment assets 513,209 521,172 16,018 18,934 529,227 540,106 Segment liabilities 38,701 27,713 32,762 42,824 71,463 70,537 For the six moths ended For the six moths ended For the six moths ended 30 June 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Other segment information: Capital expenditure 28 - - - 28 - INTERIM REPORT 2020 19 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment assets and liabilities (Continued) The Group's revenue from its major products and services were as follow: Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers For the six moths ended 30 June 2019 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers: Revenue is analysis by type of goods and services Mobile's application development and settlement application services 16,519 41,860 Computer and mobile related electronic products 1,005 3,323 17,524 45,183 Timing of revenue recognition A point in time 17,524 45,183 Geographical market: Hong Kong 4,168 3,323 Other Asian Countries 13,356 41,860 17,524 45,183 20 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Geographical information The Group operates in two principal geographical areas - Hong Kong and Other Asian Countries. The following tables provide an analysis of the Group's revenue, segment results and other information by geographical areas, irrespective of the origin of the goods and services: Revenue and Segment results Revenue Segment Results For the six moths ended For the six moths ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Hong Kong 4,168 3,323 127 134 Other Asian Countries 13,356 41,860 (6,067) 4,648 17,524 45,183 (5,940) 4,782 Additions to Amortisation and Segment assets Segment liabilities non-current assets deprecation As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Hong Kong 462,179 468,151 50,326 50,073 28 171 3,511 7,036 Other Asian Countries 67,048 71,955 21,137 20,464 - - 2 6 529,227 540,106 71,463 70,537 28 171 3,513 7,040 INTERIM REPORT 2020 21 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 4. OTHER REVENUE AND GAINS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Other revenue Bank interest income - 1 Sundry income 382 14 382 15 Other gains Realised gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4 - 386 15 5. LOSS BEFORE TAXATION Loss before taxation is arrived at after charging: For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Finance costs Interest expenses on convertible notes - 446 Interest expenses on other borrowings 422 - 422 446 Other items Cost of inventories sold 13,226 40,204 Depreciation 190 83 Amortisation of intangible assets 3,323 1,246 Fair value loss on derivative financial assets - 292 Unrealised gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, net (1,198) (2,616) Share-based payment 10,165 23,513 22 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. TAXATION For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current tax: - Hong Kong 38 365 - The PRC 36 - Provision of deferred tax recognised in current period (831) - (757) 365 Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) of the estimated assessable profits for the period. Malaysian Income Tax is calculated at the statutory tax rate of 25% (2019: 25%) of the estimated assessable profit for the period. The corporate tax rate for companies with paid-up capital of Malaysian Ringgit 2.5 million and below at the beginning of the basis period for the years of assessment are as follows: The first Malaysian Ringgit 500,000 chargeable income is charged at the rate of 20% (2019: 20%) for the period and the amount of chargeable income exceeding Malaysian Ringgit 500,000 is charged at the rate of 25% (2019: 25%) for the period. PRC subsidiaries are subject to PRC Enterprise Income Tax at 25% for the period (2019: 25%). Taxation arising in other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates prevailing in the respective jurisdictions. No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax and no provision for Malaysian Income Tax has been made for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: HK$Nil) as the Company and its subsidiaries had no assessable profits arising in Hong Kong and Malaysia. Deferred tax charges represent tax effects of amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and change on fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the period ended 30 June 2020. INTERIM REPORT 2020 23 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 7. LOSS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the Group's loss attributable to owners of the Company of HK$19,323,000 (2019: HK$25,326,000) and weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue of 2,743,729,744 (2019: 2,743,729,744). The calculation of the diluted loss per share for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 did not assume the exercise of the Company's outstanding share options as the effect is anti-dilutive. 8. INTERIM DIVIDENDS The directors of the Company do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend in respect of the period ended 30 June 2020 (2019: HK$Nil). 9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group acquired property, plant and equipment of approximately HK$28,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$Nil). Property, plant and equipment of approximately HK$Nil was disposed during the six months ended 30 June 2020 (for six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$Nil). 10. TRADE RECEIVABLES The aging analysis of the trade receivables is as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0-30 days 2,630 6,725 31-60 days 2,183 4,528 61-90 days 2,935 8,358 91-180 days 1,470 18,729 Over 180 days 24,254 4,489 33,472 42,829 Less: Allowance for expected credit losses (1,764) (1,764) 31,708 41,065 24 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 10. TRADE RECEIVABLES (Continued) The Group has no significant concentrations of credit risk, with exposure spreads over a large number of customers. The trade receivables are generally on 30-180 days credit terms. The directors of the Company consider that the carrying amounts of trade receivables approximate to their fair values. 11. TRADE PAYABLES The aging analysis of the trade payables is as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0-30 days 1,476 3,633 31-60 days 5,098 9,458 Over 60 days 18,219 11,706 24,793 24,797 Trade payables are generally settled on 0-60 days terms. The Group has financial risk management policies in place to ensure that all payables are paid within the credit timeframe. The directors of the Company consider that the carrying amounts of trade payables approximate to their fair values. 12. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair values of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised costs

The directors of the Company consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised costs in condensed consolidated financial statement approximately their fair values. INTERIM REPORT 2020 25 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 12. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) Financial instruments carried at fair value Fair value hierarchy

The table below analyses recurring fair value measurements for financial assets and financial liabilities. As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Level 1 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Listed equity securities at Hong Kong 16,905 15,707 There were no transfers between Level 1 and 2 and 3 for the period ended 30 June 2020 and for the year ended 31 December 2019. All of the financial instruments carried at fair value are value using quoted bid prices in an active market. 13. COMMITMENTS The Group had no capital commitment as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. 26 CHINA E-WALLET PAYMENT GROUP LIMITED This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

