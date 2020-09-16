China e Wallet Payment : Letter to Shareholder - Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited

中 國 錢 包 支 付 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 802)

17 September 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and/or the bye-laws of China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.hklistco.com/802 ("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive an email or printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on website; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your election, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it by post or hand delivery to the Company c/o its Hong Kong branch share registrar (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you posted in Hong Kong (for shareholders registered in Hong Kong Register), you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form and not need to affix a stamp when returning. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive the enclosed Reply Form or receive a response indicating the objection from you by 15 October 2020 and until you inform the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by reasonable notice in writing according to the relevant laws and regulations, you are deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications and only an email or printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing or using email at cewallet-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.hklistco.com/802 and the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited

Li Jinglong

Executive Director