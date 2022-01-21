Biden administration suspending 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department said Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights
from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to
the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier
flights over COVID-19 concerns.
The Biden administration action came after Chinese
authorities suspended a total of 44 United Airlines,
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines flights
after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19.
The suspensions will begin on Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines’
scheduled Los Angeles-to-Xiamen flight.
The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen, Air China
, China Southern Airlines and China
Eastern Airlines. The Chinese Embassy in Washington
did not immediately comment.
The Transportation Department said China's suspension of
some flights "are adverse to the public interest and warrant
proportionate remedial action." It added that China's
"unilateral actions against the named U.S. carriers are
inconsistent" with a China-U.S. bilateral agreement.
The department said that if China revised its "policies to
bring about the necessary improved situation for U.S. carriers,
the Department is fully prepared to once again revisit the
action." But it also warned that if China cancels more flights,
"we reserve the right to take additional action."
The number of U.S. flights being scrapped has surged since
December, as infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron
variant of the coronavirus soared to record highs in the United
States.
Beijing and Washington have sparred over air services since
the start of the pandemic. In August, the U.S. Transportation
Department limited four flights from Chinese carriers to 40%
passenger capacity for four weeks after Beijing imposed
identical limits on four United Airlines flights.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)