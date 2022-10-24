China Eastern Airlines Down Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since August 2015 -- Data Talk

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Sponsored ADR Class H (CEA) is currently at $16.11, down $2.07 or 11.39%

--Would be lowest close since May 10, 2022, when it closed at $16.06

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 11, 2015, when it fell 13.5%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 5.35% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since March 2022, when it fell 9.79%

--Down 12.92% year-to-date

--Down 75.52% from its all-time closing high of $65.80 on Sept. 21, 2007

--Down 15.96% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $19.17

--Down 24.47% from its 52-week closing high of $21.33 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 2.09% from its 52-week closing low of $15.78 on May 9, 2022

--Traded as low as $15.54; lowest intraday level since July 30, 2014, when it hit $15.53

--Down 14.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 11, 2015, when it fell as much as 17.78%

All data as of 2:12:21 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1432ET