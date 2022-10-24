Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
4.860 CNY   -3.57%
02:32pChina Eastern Airlines Down Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since August 2015 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/18China stocks seesaw during congress; Hong Kong tracks global gains
RE
10/18China stocks edge higher on state support measures during congress
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Eastern Airlines Down Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since August 2015 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Sponsored ADR Class H (CEA) is currently at $16.11, down $2.07 or 11.39%


--Would be lowest close since May 10, 2022, when it closed at $16.06

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 11, 2015, when it fell 13.5%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 5.35% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since March 2022, when it fell 9.79%

--Down 12.92% year-to-date

--Down 75.52% from its all-time closing high of $65.80 on Sept. 21, 2007

--Down 15.96% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $19.17

--Down 24.47% from its 52-week closing high of $21.33 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 2.09% from its 52-week closing low of $15.78 on May 9, 2022

--Traded as low as $15.54; lowest intraday level since July 30, 2014, when it hit $15.53

--Down 14.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 11, 2015, when it fell as much as 17.78%


All data as of 2:12:21 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1432ET

All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
02:32pChina Eastern Airlines Down Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since August..
DJ
10/18China stocks seesaw during congress; Hong Kong tracks global gains
RE
10/18China stocks edge higher on state support measures during congress
RE
10/17Airbus and partners embark on SAF deliveries in China
AQ
10/17Airbus Delivers A320neo To China Eastern Airlines
MT
10/14China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month an..
CI
10/06Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/30Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
09/30Italy's unemployment rate edges down in August but 74,000 jobs lost during month
RE
09/30An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of Shanghai Eastern Union Aviation Wheels & ..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 56 275 M 7 756 M 7 756 M
Net income 2022 -24 630 M -3 395 M -3 395 M
Net Debt 2022 200 B 27 535 M 27 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79 272 M 10 949 M 10 926 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,86 CNY
Average target price 5,20 CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li Chairman & President
Qimin Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board & Chief Economist
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-5.81%11 408
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.00%22 858
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.63%20 794
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.46%18 220
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.07%14 540
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-7.63%13 221