By Tracy Qu

China Eastern Airlines' trimmed its net loss and saw revenue more than double in 2023 amid a strong recovery in travel demand.

Net loss for the year ended December was 8.17 billion yuan ($1.13 billion), compared with a loss of CNY37.36 billion in the prior year, it said late Thursday. Revenue hit CNY113.74 billion, more than double the revenue of CNY46.305 billion in 2022.

The company will improve operating efficiency, deepen branding services, and advance digital transformation this year, it said.

