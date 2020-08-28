China Eastern Airlines : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Change of Chief Financial Officer and Senior Management Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT MEMBERS

The 2020 fourth regular meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company") was held on 28 August 2020, in which the "resolution on the change of member of senior management of the Company" was considered and approved. Mr. Wu Yongliang was redesignated to work at Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. He has tendered his resignation from his position as a vice president and chief financial officer of the Company to the Board. Pursuant to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws and regulations, the resignation of Mr. Wu Yongliang has been delivered to the Board of the Company and took effect. The Board expressed gratitude to Mr. Wu Yongliang for his contribution to the development of the Company during his tenure. The Board agreed to appoint Mr. Zhou Qimin ("Mr. Zhou") as the chief financial officer of the Company for a term consistent with that of the current session of the Board. The following is the biography of Mr. Zhou:

Mr. Zhou Qimin, aged 52, is currently a party member and the chief accountant of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited. Mr. Zhou served as deputy head of the Finance Department of the eighth research institute of Shanghai Aerospace Bureau of China Aerospace Corporation, and head of the Finance Department, chief accountant and a member of party committee of the eighth research institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. He served as the head of financial department of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. from April 2008 to October 2016, the deputy chief accountant of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. from August 2014 to January 2018, the chief accountant of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. from January 2018 to July 2020, a member of party committee of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. from January 2018 to July 2018, standing member of party committee of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. from July 2018 to July 2020 and a party member and the chief accountant of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited since August 2020. Mr. Zhou graduated from the Faculty of Mathematics of Gannan Normal University, majoring in mathematics. He also graduated from the Faculty of Management Engineering of University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, majoring in industrial management engineering, holds an undergraduate degree and is a certified senior accountant.