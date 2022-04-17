Log in
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-14
4.830 CNY   -0.62%
10:37aChina Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash
RE
04/14China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended March 2022
CI
04/12Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash

04/17/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Logo of China Eastern Airlines is pictured in Beijing

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines has started putting its Boeing 737-800 jetliners back in use for commercial flights less than a month since a crash killed 132 people and led the company to ground 223 of the aircraft, the carrier said on Sunday.

The airline said it had conducted systematic tests, structural checkups and verified airworthiness data for each of the aircraft, and that test flights would be carried out on all planes before they resumed commercial services.

Boeing 737-800 planes with registration numbers close to the one that crashed on March 21 are still undergoing maintenance checks and evaluation, the company told Reuters in a statement.

Flightradar24 data showed earlier in the day that China Eastern flight MU5843, operated by a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from the southwestern city of Kunming at 09:58 a.m. (0158 GMT) on Sunday and landed at 11:03 a.m. in Chengdu, also in southwestern China.

That aircraft, which completed a test flight on Saturday, later returned back to Kunming, according to Flightradar24.

Another Boeing 737-800 jet conducted a test flight early on Sunday in Shanghai, where China Eastern is based, Flightradar24 data showed.

On March 21, flight MU5735, which was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in the mountains of Guangxi and killed 123 passengers and nine crew members in mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.

China has retrieved both of the black boxes and said it would submit a preliminary report to the U.N. aviation agency ICAO within 30 days of the event. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -0.62% 4.83 End-of-day quote.-6.40%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.51% 181.94 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
Financials
Sales 2022 95 853 M 15 044 M 15 044 M
Net income 2022 -10 352 M -1 625 M -1 625 M
Net Debt 2022 176 B 27 561 M 27 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77 387 M 12 146 M 12 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 48,3%
