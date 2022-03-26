Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China confirms no survivors from Eastern Airlines crash

03/26/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: China on Saturday (March 26) confirmed that all 132 passengers and crew on board a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died.

Flight MU5735 was traveling at cruising altitude from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou last Monday when it plummeted into a heavily wooded area.

There had been little hope of finding any survivors. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the deputy director of China's Civil Aviation Administration confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and that all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.

The search team had earlier said it had identified DNA from 120 of the people on board.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The black box cockpit voice recorder was found on Wednesday and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.

The search crew is still looking for the second black box, or flight data recorder.

It has been digging for plane parts in heavy mud both by hand and with machinery.

An official said that no key compounds from common explosives have been detected in the crash debris.


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
11:32aBoeing Says Extend Deepest Condolences For The Loss Of Those On Board China Eastern Air..
RE
10:58aUPDATE1 : All 132 aboard crashed China Eastern Boeing jet confirmed dead
AQ
09:58aNo survivors among 132 aboard found at China Eastern jet crash site
AQ
05:17aChinese search team yet to find second black box from plane crash
RE
01:24a'We have nothing but grief' says father of plane crash victim
RE
03/25U.S. FAA chief confident of finding 'root cause' of China 737-800 crash
RE
03/25U.S. FAA chief confident of finding 'root cause' of China 737-800 crash
RE
03/25Annual gathering of airline CEOs moved to Qatar
RE
03/25How the China Eastern crash investigation will be carried out
RE
03/25China expands crash search as second black box eludes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 70 500 M 11 076 M 11 076 M
Net income 2021 -12 037 M -1 891 M -1 891 M
Net Debt 2021 176 B 27 681 M 27 681 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78 315 M 12 303 M 12 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 81 157
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,90 CNY
Average target price 5,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-5.04%12 303
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.99%24 148
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.74%17 874
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.54%16 436
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.07%15 202
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-1.37%14 017