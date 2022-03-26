China confirms no survivors from Eastern Airlines crash

Flight MU5735 was traveling at cruising altitude from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou last Monday when it plummeted into a heavily wooded area.

There had been little hope of finding any survivors. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the deputy director of China's Civil Aviation Administration confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and that all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.

The search team had earlier said it had identified DNA from 120 of the people on board.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The black box cockpit voice recorder was found on Wednesday and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.

The search crew is still looking for the second black box, or flight data recorder.

It has been digging for plane parts in heavy mud both by hand and with machinery.

An official said that no key compounds from common explosives have been detected in the crash debris.