Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China invites NTSB to participate in Boeing crash probe, U.S. says

03/23/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of China Eastern Airlines is pictured in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday that China's civil aviation authority had invited the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to take part in the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800.

"I am very encouraged that the Chinese civil aviation authorities invited NTSB to participate and be on the ground there," Buttigieg told reporters. "The (Federal Aviation Administration) will stand ready to support NTSB any way that they can."

Under an international aviation agreement, the NTSB can participate in the investigation led by China because the plane was manufactured in the United States.

Senator Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Commerce Committee that oversees transportation issues, said Wednesday her office had spoken to both the FAA and NTSB about the crash investigation and the U.S.'s role.

"They are getting a team to work through the (Chinese air regulator)" in order to get to China, she said, adding she hoped China would be able to waive a two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirement for the U.S. team.

"We've asked them to keep us informed and briefed," Cantwell said.

The NTSB did not immediately comment on Wednesday but had said Tuesday it was in contact with China's investigator-in-charge "and we will support their investigation with our technical advisors from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and CFM in all ways necessary."

CFM, a joint venture between GE and Safran SA manufactured the plane's engine.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.22% 0.141 Delayed Quote.27.62%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -2.81% 5.19 End-of-day quote.0.58%
SAFRAN -0.59% 104.32 Real-time Quote.-2.53%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.67% 185.99 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
03:13pChina invites NTSB to participate in Boeing crash probe, U.S. says
RE
11:13aWall Street opens lower as investors worry about Ukraine and stagflation
10:51aEXPLAINER : What are the latest clues in China's plane crash?
AQ
09:48aBlack box of crashed China Eastern plane with 132 aboard recovered
AQ
07:06aExplainer-How black boxes of crashed Chinese jet will be handled
RE
06:21aChina Eastern Airlines Plane's Black Box Found at Site of Crash, Authorities Say
DJ
01:27aChina Eastern Airlines Improves Cockpit Safety Protocols After Plane Crash
MT
03/22China’s Insurance Watchdog Asks Insurers to Expedite Claims Linked to China Easte..
MT
03/22Onshore-listed china eastern airlines corp down roughly 3%, hong…
RE
03/22China Eastern faces more losses, regulatory scrutiny after plane crash
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 71 205 M 11 185 M 11 185 M
Net income 2021 -11 746 M -1 845 M -1 845 M
Net Debt 2021 176 B 27 678 M 27 678 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82 600 M 12 962 M 12 975 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 81 157
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,19 CNY
Average target price 5,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.58%13 262
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.37%23 556
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.04%18 588
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.16%17 117
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.93%15 957
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-3.61%13 699