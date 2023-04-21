Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
5.310 CNY   -0.19%
12:56aChina issues report that Boeing sees as key to restart 737 MAX deliveries
RE
04/14China Eastern Airlines' March Passenger Capacity Up 179%
MT
04/13China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China issues report that Boeing sees as key to restart 737 MAX deliveries

04/21/2023 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator has published a report that Boeing views as a key step for the U.S. planemaker to resume deliveries of its 737 MAX to Chinese airlines more than four years after they were halted following two deadly crashes.

Boeing has more than 130 completed MAX jets in inventory for Chinese customers worth more than $15 billion at list prices, although airlines typically receive substantial discounts.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on April 14 released the second revision of its 737 evaluation report which incorporates updates to 737 MAX training and technical information.

The report, which is available online and has been seen by Reuters but was not publicized by the CAAC, would have been distributed to Chinese airlines and conveyed the message that the regulator had reviewed the airplane and that carriers could take delivery should they want to, one person familiar with the matter said.

Boeing sees the document as the "final technical requirement" necessary for restarting MAX deliveries, a second person told Reuters, adding that U.S.-China trade tensions could still stall progress.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

CAAC could not be reached for comment.

The regulator's report was mentioned by Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun at the company's annual meeting on Tuesday. He called it "encouraging progress" and "an important step" for enabling future deliveries.

He added however that "our customers will determine the timing of when they are ready to take delivery of their airplane."

Chinese airlines begun returning the MAX to service in January led by China Southern and as of April, all Chinese MAX operators have resumed flight operations, with 45 of 95 MAX jets now back in service, Calhoun said.

While deliveries have yet to restart, carriers have signaled positive intentions.

Hainan Airlines said on Thursday that it planned to take delivery of 14 MAX planes from lessors between 2023 and 2026, in addition to 47 Airbus A320neo family jets.

It was the first time a Chinese carrier had announced plans to add MAXs to its fleet beyond those ordered before the March 2019 grounding after fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

China Eastern and China Southern said in March they would resume taking delivery of MAX jets this year, without providing further details.

The CAAC, the first regulator globally to ground the plane in 2019, did not publicly announce it had approved the MAX's return before China Southern resumed flights in January.

JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman said it was still "hard to say" when China would begin to accept MAX deliveries.

"It's a geopolitical question, in my view," he said. "[If] some of the administrative things that have to happen can actually happen, then that's helpful. But I've found this whole process to be extremely opaque."

The CAAC report is a reason for "incremental" optimism on MAX momentum in China, Myles Walton of Wolfe Research wrote in to a note to investors.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna in Washington and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jamie Freed)

By Valerie Insinna and Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.59% 129.28 Real-time Quote.16.45%
BOEING -0.71% 207.23 Delayed Quote.9.56%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -0.19% 5.31 End-of-day quote.-3.98%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD. 0.00% 1.71 End-of-day quote.-8.06%
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
12:56aChina issues report that Boeing sees as key to restart 737 MAX deliveries
RE
04/14China Eastern Airlines' March Passenger Capacity Up 179%
MT
04/13China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated Operating Res..
CI
03/31China Eastern Airlines' 2022 Attributable Loss Widens
MT
03/30China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
03/30China's top airlines post record annual losses, outlook brighter
RE
03/23China travel rebound bets turn toward airports, away from airlines
RE
03/20China says deadly 2022 plane crash still being investigated
AQ
03/20China Plane Crash Investigation
AQ
03/20China still seeking answers a year after plane crash
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 114 B 16 573 M 16 573 M
Net income 2023 327 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2023 192 B 27 888 M 27 888 M
P/E ratio 2023 139x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 106 B 15 354 M 15 354 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 80 193
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,31 CNY
Average target price 5,78 CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li Chairman & President
Qimin Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board & Chief Economist
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-3.98%15 354
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.88%28 039
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.34%23 387
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.76%22 877
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.01%18 825
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.73%18 703
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer