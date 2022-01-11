Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases

01/11/2022 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stairs stand on a tarmac next to a Delta Air Lines plane at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(Updates with new CAAC suspensions, adds link to factbox)

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator has ordered the cancellation of more than 60 scheduled flights from the United States in recent weeks, after numerous passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has mandated the cancellations of 22 total scheduled U.S. passenger airline flights for Shanghai under its COVID-19 pandemic rules: 10 by Delta Air Lines, six from United Airlines and six American Airlines.

Delta said it canceled Detroit to Shanghai flights last Friday and for Jan. 14 due to the Chinese rule requiring "all affected carriers," whose passengers test positive for COVID-19, "to cancel inbound service on certain China flights."

The CAAC said on Tuesday that it would cancel another two Delta flights from Detroit to Shanghai and another six Delta flights from Seattle to Shanghai from next week - bringing total cancellations to 10 for the airline.

The regulator has also canceled 42 other U.S. bound flights operated by Chinese carriers after positive COVID-19 tests.

Most of these canceled flights are operated by China's three biggest airlines, according to a Reuters tally of flight suspensions for the new year.

The United States is facing a surge in infections https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11 caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant and on Monday had 132,646 people hospitalized with COVID, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January 2021. The seven-day average for new cases has doubled in the last 10 days to 704,000.

United said it had been forced to cancel flights from San Francisco to Shanghai scheduled for Jan. 15, 19, 22 and 26. The Chicago-based carrier flies from San Francisco to Shanghai four times weekly.

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) did not immediately comment late Monday.

U.S.-CHINA AIR SERVICES

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, China and the United States have sparred over air services.

In August, USDOT limited four flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after Beijing imposed identical limits on four United Airlines flights.

China told United in August it was imposing curbs on some flights after it alleged five passengers who traveled from San Francisco to Shanghai tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

USDOT said in August that China's policy "places undue culpability on carriers with respect to travelers that test positive for COVID-19 after their arrival in China."

The department said carriers "have no means to independently verify positive test results alleged by Chinese authorities."

A long-standing U.S.-China air agreement allows the countries to operate over 100 weekly flights between the two nations but only a fraction of those are currently operating.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump in January 2020 barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had been in China within the last 14 days from traveling to the United States.

President Joe Biden in November lifted the Chinese travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign air travelers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Stella Qiu in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.54% 18.79 Delayed Quote.4.62%
ARRIVAL -9.74% 6.49 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.37% 5.36 End-of-day quote.3.88%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.12% 40.63 Delayed Quote.3.97%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.54% 46.58 Delayed Quote.6.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 74 745 M 11 731 M 11 731 M
Net income 2021 -11 184 M -1 755 M -1 755 M
Net Debt 2021 174 B 27 320 M 27 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86 630 M 13 587 M 13 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 81 157
Free-Float 38,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED3.88%13 587
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.97%25 914
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.52%21 631
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.13%18 486
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.78%17 155
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.40%15 083