  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 01/07
5.34 CNY   +2.50%
02:46aChina's aviation sector aims for profitability this year - regulator
RE
01/04Chinese Airlines to Cancel Fuel Surcharges on Flight Tickets From Wednesday
MT
01/04Asian ADRs Trading Higher Tuesday
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's aviation sector aims for profitability this year - regulator

01/10/2022 | 02:46am EST
Passengers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVDI-19) outbreak line up to check in at the Beijing Daxing International Airport ahead of Chinese National Day holiday, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's aviation sector will aim to turn losses into profits this year with an expected recovery to 85% of its pre-COVID volume of domestic passenger trips, the aviation regulator said on Monday.

China's domestic air traffic, once the world's envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID policy of quickly stamping out virus clusters regardless of the economic cost.

A growing number of imported cases as the Omicron variant spreads around the world have also led the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to suspends more international flights recently.

The sector has been mired in deep losses since COVID-19 struck in early 2020, with China's three biggest airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, posting a combined loss of 32.5 billion yuan ($5.10 billion) in the first three quarters of 2021, after a 42 billion yuan loss in 2020.

The CAAC, in a work meeting for 2022, said air passenger trips would likely exceed 570 million this year, compared with about 660 million in 2019 before COVID-19.

"Barring repeated fluctuations in COVID-19, we will strive to reverse losses and achieve profitability this year," the CAAC said in a statement.

China has been banking on the domestic market to drive a recovery in its aviation sector, while heavily curtailing the number of international flights to discourage travel.

The CAAC said on Friday it was targeting 2023-2025 for a recovery in international air travel.

($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 1.18% 9.46 End-of-day quote.3.61%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 2.50% 5.34 End-of-day quote.3.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.3757 Delayed Quote.0.37%
Financials
Sales 2021 74 745 M 11 731 M 11 731 M
Net income 2021 -11 184 M -1 755 M -1 755 M
Net Debt 2021 174 B 27 319 M 27 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86 227 M 13 521 M 13 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 81 157
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,34 CNY
Average target price 5,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED3.49%13 521
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.22%26 475
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.89%21 729
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.29%18 001
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.07%16 864
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.06%15 319