    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
5.020 CNY   +0.40%
China's home-grown C919 jet nears certification as test planes complete tasks

07/23/2022 | 08:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The fifth prototype of China's home-built C919 passenger plane takes off for its first test flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's homegrown C919 narrow-body jet, designed to challenge the Airbus-Boeing duopoly, is nearing certification as its test planes completed all of the test flight tasks, the company said on Saturday.

The state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on its official social media account that the six test planes have finished the testing tasks as the programme enters the final stage of receiving a certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China which is required for commercial operations.

That would mark a milestone in China's ambitions to climb up the manufacturing supply chain. China's COMAC is now effectively the third option in the market for planes with more than 100 seats, after Boeing and Airbus struck deals to take over production of rival planes made by Embraer and Bombardier.

Designed to compete directly with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 320neo families, the C919 aircraft programme has faced a range of technical issues and tougher U.S. export controls, after being launched in 2008, Reuters has reported.

The launch customer is the state-owned China Eastern Airlines, which has placed an order for five C919 jets in March last year. Changjiang Daily, a newspaper owned by the local government of Wuhan, said in a report on July 8 the airline is scheduled to take the first delivery in August.

Assembled in China, the plane relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.98% 105.58 Real-time Quote.-6.03%
BOMBARDIER INC. -4.26% 21.34 Delayed Quote.-49.19%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.40% 5.02 End-of-day quote.-2.71%
EMBRAER S.A. -0.92% 11.87 Delayed Quote.-51.73%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.01% 158.16 Delayed Quote.-19.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 81 403 M 12 057 M 12 057 M
Net income 2022 -15 658 M -2 319 M -2 319 M
Net Debt 2022 186 B 27 515 M 27 515 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 588 M 12 084 M 12 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 28,0%
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li President & Vice Chairman
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-2.71%12 084
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%25 027
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.22%20 009
AIR CHINA LIMITED17.28%19 054
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.54%14 947
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%14 946