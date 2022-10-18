China stocks edge higher on state support measures during congress

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China stocks edged higher
on Tuesday, with state firms seen taking measures to stabilise
markets amid the ruling Communist Party's ongoing congress,
while Premier Li Keqiang's vow to support growth also helped
sentiment.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.1% by the
end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.2%.
** The Hang Seng Index climbed 1%, while the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index was up 1.2%.
** Investors are closely waiting for the results of China's
leadership reshuffle, which will be disclosed this weekend as
the Communist Party Congress concludes.
** China unusually delayed the release of economic
indicators scheduled for publication this week amid the
congress, including its third-quarter GDP data.
** "We aren't concerned that the (delayed) release in the
data is because it is particularly weak," ING analysts said in a
note. "Rather, the delay suggests that the government believes
that the 20th Party Congress is the most important thing
happening in China right now and would like to avoid other
information flows that could create mixed messages."
** China's vast financial bureaucracy has been busily
tamping down ripples of turmoil across its currency and stock
markets.
** China's economy has stabilised and continues an upward
trend currently, and the country will strengthen the
implementation of economic support policies, state media quoted
Premier Li as saying on Monday.
** Real estate developers dropped 1.6%, while
healthcare added 1.7%, jumping for a fifth straight
session.
** Tourism advanced 0.7%. China Eastern
Airlines, jumped 2% in Shanghai and 3% in
Hong Kong, after the company said it plans to resume several
international routes by the end of October.
** However, China offered no hint on the exit from
zero-COVID policy during President Xi Jinping's speech at the
opening of Communist Party Congress.
** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong surged 2.5%,
tracking overnight Wall Street gains, with e-commerce giant
Alibaba up 3.3% to become the biggest boost to the
Hang Seng benchmark.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)