  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
4.960 CNY   +1.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks edge higher on state support measures during congress

10/18/2022 | 12:57am EDT
SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with state firms seen taking measures to stabilise markets amid the ruling Communist Party's ongoing congress, while Premier Li Keqiang's vow to support growth also helped sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.1% by the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2%.

** The Hang Seng Index climbed 1%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 1.2%.

** Investors are closely waiting for the results of China's leadership reshuffle, which will be disclosed this weekend as the Communist Party Congress concludes.

** China unusually delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week amid the congress, including its third-quarter GDP data.

** "We aren't concerned that the (delayed) release in the data is because it is particularly weak," ING analysts said in a note. "Rather, the delay suggests that the government believes that the 20th Party Congress is the most important thing happening in China right now and would like to avoid other information flows that could create mixed messages."

** China's vast financial bureaucracy has been busily tamping down ripples of turmoil across its currency and stock markets.

** China's economy has stabilised and continues an upward trend currently, and the country will strengthen the implementation of economic support policies, state media quoted Premier Li as saying on Monday.

** Real estate developers dropped 1.6%, while healthcare added 1.7%, jumping for a fifth straight session.

** Tourism advanced 0.7%. China Eastern Airlines, jumped 2% in Shanghai and 3% in Hong Kong, after the company said it plans to resume several international routes by the end of October.

** However, China offered no hint on the exit from zero-COVID policy during President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of Communist Party Congress.

** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong surged 2.5%, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, with e-commerce giant Alibaba up 3.3% to become the biggest boost to the Hang Seng benchmark. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 1.85% 4.96 End-of-day quote.-3.88%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.13% 3525.79 Real-time Quote.-21.50%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.09% 3351.3 Real-time Quote.-19.64%
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
12:57aChina stocks edge higher on state support measures during congress
RE
10/17Airbus and partners embark on SAF deliveries in China
AQ
10/17Airbus Delivers A320neo To China Eastern Airlines
MT
10/14China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month an..
CI
10/06Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/30Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
09/30Italy's unemployment rate edges down in August but 74,000 jobs lost during month
RE
09/30An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of Shanghai Eastern Union Aviation Wheels & ..
CI
09/29China's C919 narrowbody jet: from drawing board to certifica..
RE
09/22Juneyao Airlines' Parent to Cut Stake in China Eastern Airlines
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 56 275 M 7 822 M 7 822 M
Net income 2022 -24 630 M -3 423 M -3 423 M
Net Debt 2022 200 B 27 768 M 27 768 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80 751 M 11 223 M 11 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 28,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,96 CNY
Average target price 5,20 CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li Chairman & President
Qimin Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board & Chief Economist
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-3.88%11 223
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.00%22 801
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.47%19 837
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.65%17 456
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.70%13 575
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.69%12 390