China stocks seesaw during congress; Hong Kong tracks global gains

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China stocks traded
sideways on Tuesday, with state firms seen taking measures to
stabilise markets amid the ruling Communist Party's ongoing
congress, while delays of key economic data added to uncertainty
in the market.
Hong Kong shares, meanwhile, rose for a third consecutive
session, tracking global markets up as the dramatic U-turn in
British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 0.2%,
after rising as much as 0.6% in early morning trade, while the
Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1%.
** The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.8%, and the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.2%.
** Investors are closely waiting for the results of China's
leadership reshuffle, which will be disclosed this weekend as
the Communist Party Congress concludes.
** China unusually delayed the release of economic
indicators scheduled for publication this week amid the
congress, including its third-quarter GDP data.
** "We aren't concerned that the (delayed) release in the
data is because it is particularly weak," ING analysts said in a
note. "Rather, the delay suggests that the government believes
that the 20th Party Congress is the most important thing
happening in China right now and would like to avoid other
information flows that could create mixed messages."
** China's vast financial bureaucracy has been busily
tamping down ripples of turmoil across its currency and stock
markets.
** China's economy has stabilised and continues an upward
trend currently, and the country will strengthen the
implementation of economic support policies, state media quoted
Premier Li as saying on Monday.
** Real estate developers dropped 1.7%, while
healthcare added 1.7%, jumping for a fifth straight
session.
** Tourism soared as much as 3.3% but finished
up 0.1%. China Eastern Airlines advanced 2.6%, after
the company said it plans to resume several international routes
by the end of October.
** However, China offered no hint on the exit from
zero-COVID policy during President Xi Jinping's speech at the
opening of Communist Party Congress.
** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong surged 4.3%,
tracking overnight Wall Street gains.
** China's biggest electric car maker BYD Co
jumped 6.2%, as it said third-quarter net profit likely more
than quadrupled.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Uttaresh.V)