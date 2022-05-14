Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-12
4.590 CNY   +0.44%
01:38aChina test flies first home-grown C919 jet to be delivered - Xinhua
RE
05/11Chinese jet aborts takeoff, catches fire, causing minor injuries from evacuation
RE
05/10China Eastern Airlines to raise up to $2.2 billion through A-Share sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China test flies first home-grown C919 jet to be delivered - Xinhua

05/14/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Saturday completed a test flight of the country's first C919 jetliner to be delivered, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The jet, produced by state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) took off from Shanghai's Pudong Airport and flew for over three hours, it said.

Plane production has been dogged by certification woes as tough U.S. export rules have delayed the shipment of spare parts.

China Eastern and COMAC signed a C919 procurement contract in Shanghai on March 1, Xinhua said.

($1 = 6.4589 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.44% 4.59 End-of-day quote.-11.05%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.51% 6.7908 Delayed Quote.7.38%
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
01:38aChina test flies first home-grown C919 jet to be delivered - Xinhua
RE
05/11Chinese jet aborts takeoff, catches fire, causing minor injuries from evacuation
RE
05/10China Eastern Airlines to raise up to $2.2 billion through A-Share sale
RE
05/10China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited announced that it expects to receive CNY 15 ..
CI
05/06U.S. OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights
RE
05/04JD.com, Sinopec, Over 80 Others Become Latest to Face Delisting Risks in US
MT
05/04CHINA EASTERN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/29China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
04/29China's top airlines post heavy Q1 losses on COVID curbs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85 219 M 12 554 M 12 554 M
Net income 2022 -19 868 M -2 927 M -2 927 M
Net Debt 2022 194 B 28 550 M 28 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74 466 M 10 970 M 10 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,59 CNY
Average target price 4,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-11.05%10 970
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.92%23 508
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.79%15 713
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.82%15 671
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.16%13 559
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.49%13 410