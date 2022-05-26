China will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on
Thursday that it would offer subsidies to Chinese airlines from
May 21 to July 20 to help carriers weather the
coronavirus-induced downturn and higher oil prices.
Cash support will only be provided when average daily
numbers of domestic flights per week are lower or equal to 4,500
flights and when the average load factors are lower than 75%,
the ministry said on its website.
The maximum grant would be 24,000 yuan ($3,574) per hour to
the loss-making flights, the ministry added.
Analysts expect another year in the red for Chinese airlines
in 2022, on top of heavy losses for the past two years, as
Beijing sticks with its zero-COVID policy to stop the spread of
the virus.
Domestic air traffic has plunged because of lockdowns in
Shanghai and surrounding cities. Shanghai-based China Eastern
said passenger numbers collapsed 90.7% in April year
on year, while Shanghai International Airport saw
passenger numbers down 98.9% in the same period.
Last year, China's aviation industry reported a net loss of
84.25 billion yuan last year, compared with a 102.96 billion
yuan in the red for 2020.
Airlines alone suffered a combined loss of 67.09 billion
yuan in 2021.
($1 = 6.7146 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and Gerry Doyle)