Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-24
4.610 CNY   +2.22%
12:24aChina will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months
RE
05/24South China Financial Divests More Shares in China Eastern Airlines
MT
05/20China Eastern Vice Chairman Reportedly Outlines Steps Needed to Resume Boeing 737 Max Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months

05/26/2022 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China Eastern Airlines aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on Thursday that it would offer subsidies to Chinese airlines from May 21 to July 20 to help carriers weather the coronavirus-induced downturn and higher oil prices.

Cash support will only be provided when average daily numbers of domestic flights per week are lower or equal to 4,500 flights and when the average load factors are lower than 75%, the ministry said on its website.

The maximum grant would be 24,000 yuan ($3,574) per hour to the loss-making flights, the ministry added.

Analysts expect another year in the red for Chinese airlines in 2022, on top of heavy losses for the past two years, as Beijing sticks with its zero-COVID policy to stop the spread of the virus.

Domestic air traffic has plunged because of lockdowns in Shanghai and surrounding cities. Shanghai-based China Eastern said passenger numbers collapsed 90.7% in April year on year, while Shanghai International Airport saw passenger numbers down 98.9% in the same period.

Last year, China's aviation industry reported a net loss of 84.25 billion yuan last year, compared with a 102.96 billion yuan in the red for 2020.

Airlines alone suffered a combined loss of 67.09 billion yuan in 2021. ($1 = 6.7146 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 2.22% 4.61 End-of-day quote.-10.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 114.4 Delayed Quote.45.50%
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD. 4.10% 49.2 End-of-day quote.5.38%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.40% 6.7339 Delayed Quote.4.73%
WTI 0.12% 110.894 Delayed Quote.45.58%
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
12:24aChina will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months
RE
05/24South China Financial Divests More Shares in China Eastern Airlines
MT
05/20China Eastern Vice Chairman Reportedly Outlines Steps Needed to Resume Boeing 737 Max O..
MT
05/20China’s Aviation Industry Logs $12.5 Billion Loss in 2021
MT
05/19Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/18China Eastern Airlines Plane Crash Was Likely Intentional, Media Reports Say
MT
05/18US Probe Finds China Eastern Plane Crash Intentional
MT
05/18U.S. investigators in China Eastern probe did not release crash info to media - state m..
RE
05/17China Eastern crash probe looks into crew actions -sources
RE
05/17Flight Data Indicates Someone In Cockpit Intentionally Crashed China Eastern Jet Earlie..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87 965 M 13 145 M 13 145 M
Net income 2022 -17 543 M -2 622 M -2 622 M
Net Debt 2022 195 B 29 065 M 29 065 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74 974 M 11 204 M 11 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,61 CNY
Average target price 4,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li President & Vice Chairman
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-10.66%11 026
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.23%23 860
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.15%16 866
AIR CHINA LIMITED-3.31%16 278
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.60%13 582
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.35%13 512