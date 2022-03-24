Chinese search for second black box from crashed jet

WUZHOU, China, March 24 (Reuters) - Recovery crews searched
in light rain for a second black box from a China Eastern
Airlines passenger plane that plunged into a
mountainside with 132 people on board, as more information
emerged about the pilots of the flight.
A first black box found on Wednesday was the cockpit voice
recorder based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation
Administration of China (CAAC) official told reporters. The
recording material appeared to have survived the impact in
relatively good shape, and was being sent to Beijing for
analysis, the official said.
The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with
details of the communications between the flight's three pilots,
which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing
737-800 plane.
Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of
Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the plane
suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when
it should have started its descent before landing.
According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the
plane briefly appeared to pull out of its nosedive, before
plunging again into a heavily forested slope in the mountainous
Guangxi region of southern China.
Chinese authorities said the pilots did not respond to
repeated calls from air traffic controllers during the rapid
descent.
It is too early to determine the cause of the crash, which
experts say are usually the result of a combination of factors.
No survivors have been found.
The flight's captain, hired in January 2018, had 6,709 hours
flying experience, while the first and second officers had
31,769 hours and 556 hours, respectively, a China Eastern
official said on Wednesday. One co-pilot was an observer to
build up experience, the airline said, without disclosing the
names of the pilots.
Phoenix Weekly, a magazine published by a Phoenix TV, a
pro-Beijing private sector broadcaster, cited an aviation expert
who identified the captain as Yang Hongda, the son of a China
Eastern captain, and the first officer as Zhang Zhengping, a
pilot with 40 years of experience who mentored other pilots.
Southern Weekly, a large Guangdong-based newspaper, which
only identified the crew by their surnames, reported Yang, 32,
had a one-year-old daughter, while Zhang, 59, was one of China's
first generation of commercial pilots with an impeccable safety
record and had been expected to retire this year. The newspaper
said the less experienced second officer's surname was Ni.
Jimu News, an arm of the Hubei Daily newspaper, identified
him as Ni Gongtao, 27.
China Eastern did not respond immediately to a request for
comment on the reports.
Mist and low lying clouds hovered over the small,
tree-covered hills in the mainly rural area surrounding the
crash site on Thursday.
Drones were readied for deployment to survey the core area
of the crash site and capture images to be assessed by experts,
state media said. Other drones that can be airborne for more
than 12 hours will be deployed to provide night-time light.
Roads leading to the site remained closed off to all but
villagers and those allowed entry by police and officials
manning makeshift checkpoints.
A line roughly 1 kilometre long of rescue vehicles, police
cars, military trucks, specialist vehicles, buses and other cars
were seen parked on the hard shoulder of a highway next to
Molang village, which lies close to the crash site.
CGTN footage showed that the recovery crews consisted of
militia members, paramilitary police officers, police officers
and firefighters.
The crash investigation is being led by China but the United
States was invited to take part because the plane was designed
and manufactured there.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on
Wednesday it had not yet determined if investigators would
travel to China in light of strict visa and quarantine
requirements.
(Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Ryan Woo and
Stella Qiu in Beijing and David Shepardson in Washington;
Writing by Jamie Freed)