Details of crashed Boeing 737-800 and Chinese Eastern Airlines

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are some facts about
the Boeing 737-800 jet and China Eastern Airlines
, involved in a crash on a domestic flight on Monday
with 132 people on board.
BOEING 737-800
The Boeing 737-800 is part of the 737 family, the world's
most-flown commercial aircraft series. It was developed in the
1960s to serve short- or medium-length routes.
The 737-800 is part of the 737 NG or Next-Generation family
- with more than 7,000 delivered since 1993 - and it has a
strong safety record after nearly three decades of flights. The
162- to 189-seat 737-800 was launched on Sept. 5, 1994. The NG
is the predecessor to the 737 MAX.
The MAX was grounded worldwide for 20 months after two fatal
crashes killed 346. It remains grounded in China.
The jet involved in the China Eastern accident, en route
from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan
province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, was six
years old, according to Flightradar24.
In the United States, American Airlines has the most
737-800s in operation with 265 followed by Southwest Airlines
with 205 and United Airlines with 136, according to
Cirium data.
The last fatal 737-800 crash occurred in August 2020 when an
Air India Express plane overshot the table-top runway and
crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport in the
southern state of Kerala in heavy rain, killing 21. A government
report cited pilot error as the probable cause.
CHINA
China's airline safety record has been among the best in the
world for a decade but is less transparent than in countries
like the United States and Australia where regulators release
detailed reports on non-fatal incidents.
According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet
accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed
when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines
crashed on approach to Yichun airport.
In 1994, a China Northwest Airlines Tupolev Tu-154 crashed
en route from Xian to Guangzhou, killing all 160 on board in
China's worst-ever air disaster, according to Aviation Safety
Network.
Monday's disaster was the first fatal crash for China
Eastern since 2004, when a plane crashed shortly after it took
off from an airport in north China, killing 55, according to
ASN.
Shanghai-based China Eastern was created in 1988 and is one
of the largest three airlines in China, with one of the youngest
fleet of planes.
It is part of the SkyTeam Alliance and U.S. carrier Delta
Air Lines holds a 2% stake. China Eastern has ranked in
recent years among the ten largest carriers in total passengers
carried. Delta has "a strategic joint marketing and commercial
cooperation arrangement covering traffic flows between China and
the U.S."
Passenger traffic between China and the United States has
declined dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing
by Nick Macfie)