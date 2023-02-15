Hong Kong stocks rebound tracking U.S. gains; China shares rise

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rallied
on Thursday and snapped a four-day decline following a strong
overnight U.S. session. China stocks went higher, driven by
upbeat domestic economic data and a boost in the AI technology
sector.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.97%,
while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.77%.
** Hang Seng Index jumped 2.31%, while Hang Seng
China Enterprises Index gained 2.67%.
** The S&P 500 rose 0.3% overnight and Nasdaq 100
advanced 0.8% as investors focused on the bright side for
earnings after the U.S. January retail sales surged.
** Before today's rebound, Hong Kong's Heng Seng Index had
declined 9% from the peaks of its recent rally on January 27.
Analysts said Hong Kong shares could have hit a short-term
bottom but may still be volatile going forward
** "The pressure of the first wave of correction in Hong
Kong stocks should have been largely released," said Jun Zhang,
head of research at ChinaAMC (HK).
"The future capital inflow will depend on whether the
fundamentals of the listed companies are improving."
** Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities
said China A-shares could be more stable compared to Hong Kong
stocks, as local investors just started to come back to the
market.
** China's January air passenger traffic rose 34.8% from a
year earlier, the aviation regulator said at a regular news
conference on Thursday, sending Air China
, China Eastern Airlines and China
Southern Airlines up 3.6%, 1.9% and 1.7%
respectively.
** China's new home prices rose in January for the first
time in a year, up 0.1% month-on-month, official data showed on
Thursday, as the end of the zero-COVID regime, favourable
property policies and market expectations for more stimulus
measures boosted demand.
** Telecom stocks jumped 3.2% as investors
believe ChatGPT will drive demand for bandwidth. China Telecom
surged 10% and China United Network Communications
up 5.9%. Tourism companies also
advanced 2.1%.
** In Hong Kong, Heng Seng Tech index jumped 4.2%.
JD.com soared 7.5%.
(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)