  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
5.400 CNY   -1.28%
02/15Hong Kong stocks rebound tracking U.S. gains; China shares rise
RE
02/10Tech, Financial Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
02/02Chinese Airlines, Real Estate Firms Hardest-Hit in 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks rebound tracking U.S. gains; China shares rise

02/15/2023 | 11:55pm EST
HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rallied on Thursday and snapped a four-day decline following a strong overnight U.S. session. China stocks went higher, driven by upbeat domestic economic data and a boost in the AI technology sector.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.97%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.77%.

** Hang Seng Index jumped 2.31%, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 2.67%.

** The S&P 500 rose 0.3% overnight and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.8% as investors focused on the bright side for earnings after the U.S. January retail sales surged.

** Before today's rebound, Hong Kong's Heng Seng Index had declined 9% from the peaks of its recent rally on January 27. Analysts said Hong Kong shares could have hit a short-term bottom but may still be volatile going forward

** "The pressure of the first wave of correction in Hong Kong stocks should have been largely released," said Jun Zhang, head of research at ChinaAMC (HK).

"The future capital inflow will depend on whether the fundamentals of the listed companies are improving."

** Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities said China A-shares could be more stable compared to Hong Kong stocks, as local investors just started to come back to the market.

** China's January air passenger traffic rose 34.8% from a year earlier, the aviation regulator said at a regular news conference on Thursday, sending Air China , China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines up 3.6%, 1.9% and 1.7% respectively.

** China's new home prices rose in January for the first time in a year, up 0.1% month-on-month, official data showed on Thursday, as the end of the zero-COVID regime, favourable property policies and market expectations for more stimulus measures boosted demand.

** Telecom stocks jumped 3.2% as investors believe ChatGPT will drive demand for bandwidth. China Telecom surged 10% and China United Network Communications up 5.9%. Tourism companies also advanced 2.1%.

** In Hong Kong, Heng Seng Tech index jumped 4.2%. JD.com soared 7.5%. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 3.06% 7.07 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -1.28% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-2.35%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED 0.74% 5.42 Delayed Quote.5.91%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 6.41% 4.14 Delayed Quote.27.04%
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.81% 5.05 End-of-day quote.12.72%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES 2.09% 7171.29 Delayed Quote.6.56%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.00% 105 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
JD.COM, INC. -0.17% 52.23 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 12687.89 Real-time Quote.14.28%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.92% 12070.59 Real-time Quote.13.62%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.07% 3776.66 Real-time Quote.6.07%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.41% 3618.69 Real-time Quote.4.52%
ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD. -1.22% 5.68 End-of-day quote.5.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 46 185 M 6 741 M 6 741 M
Net income 2022 -34 846 M -5 086 M -5 086 M
Net Debt 2022 208 B 30 422 M 30 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 B 15 554 M 15 554 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 23,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,40 CNY
Average target price 5,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li Chairman & President
Qimin Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board & Chief Economist
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-2.35%15 554
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.15%28 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.75%24 951
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%22 608
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.42%18 418
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.91%18 268