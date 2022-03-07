Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Important information for passengers travelling from Hong Kong to the Mainland China (Latest update: 05 Mar 2022)

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Dear Passengers:

All passengers (including children and infants) travelling on China Eastern operated flights from Hong Kong to the Mainland China are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a test taken within 48 hours of departure (only printed test report will be accepted).

Test should be taken in institutions recognized by the Hong Kong SAR Government:

https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/pdf/List_of_recognised_laboratories_RTPCR.pdf

China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd.

March 7, 2022

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72 048 M 11 402 M 11 402 M
Net income 2021 -11 450 M -1 812 M -1 812 M
Net Debt 2021 176 B 27 853 M 27 853 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92 089 M 14 573 M 14 573 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 81 157
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,80 CNY
Average target price 5,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target -8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED12.40%14 573
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI26.37%245 389
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.67%21 989
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.03%19 765
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.57%17 552
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.92%16 444