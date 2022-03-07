Important information for passengers travelling from Hong Kong to the Mainland China (Latest update: 05 Mar 2022)

Dear Passengers:
All passengers (including children and infants) travelling on China Eastern operated flights from Hong Kong to the Mainland China are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a test taken within 48 hours of departure (only printed test report will be accepted).
Test should be taken in institutions recognized by the Hong Kong SAR Government:
https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/pdf/List_of_recognised_laboratories_RTPCR.pdf
China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd.
March 7, 2022
