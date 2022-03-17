Log in
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
Important information for passengers travelling from Hong Kong to the Mainland China (Latest update: 10 March 2022)

03/17/2022
Starting from 10:00 07March2022, all passengers (including children and infants) travelling on China Eastern operated flights from Hong Kong to Shanghai are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a test taken within 48 hours of departure (only printed test report will be accepted):

Test report requirement

1. The test report must be issued by institutions recognized by the Hong Kong SAR Government:

https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/pdf/List_of_recognised_laboratories_RTPCR.pdf

2. The sample collection method must be shown in the test report, Combined Nasal and Throat Swabs or Nasopharyngeal swab

3. The sample collection time must be shown in the test report, test taken within 48 hours of departure.

Thank you for your understanding

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
06:51aIMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PASSENGERS : 10 March 2022)
PU
03/16China Eastern Airlines' Passenger Count Surges Over 44% in February; Shanghai Shares Le..
MT
03/16China Eastern Airlines to Provide Refunds, Free Rebooking Amid New COVID-19 Wave
MT
03/15Credit Suisse Downgrades China Eastern Airlines' A Shares to Underperform from Neutral
MT
03/15China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month an..
CI
03/14Boeing 737 MAX jet headed toward China completion plant - sources
RE
03/11Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/07IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PASSENGERS : 05 Mar 2022)
PU
03/03Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/03China Travel Stocks Rally on Possible Easing of Pandemic Controls
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 71 512 M 11 259 M 11 259 M
Net income 2021 -11 688 M -1 840 M -1 840 M
Net Debt 2021 175 B 27 588 M 27 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84 675 M 13 332 M 13 332 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 81 157
Free-Float 41,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,31 CNY
Average target price 5,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED2.91%13 332
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.50%23 524
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.08%18 072
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.76%17 611
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%15 665
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-5.92%13 371