Important information for passengers travelling from Hong Kong to the Mainland China (Latest update: 10 March 2022)

Starting from 10:00 07March2022, all passengers (including children and infants) travelling on China Eastern operated flights from Hong Kong to Shanghai are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a test taken within 48 hours of departure (only printed test report will be accepted):

Test report requirement

1. The test report must be issued by institutions recognized by the Hong Kong SAR Government:

https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/pdf/List_of_recognised_laboratories_RTPCR.pdf

2. The sample collection method must be shown in the test report, Combined Nasal and Throat Swabs or Nasopharyngeal swab

3. The sample collection time must be shown in the test report, test taken within 48 hours of departure.

Thank you for your understanding