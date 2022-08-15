NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The move to delist five
Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in
order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a
more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on
Monday.
The five SOEs including oil major Sinopec and
China Life Insurance, whose audits have been under
scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator, said on Friday they
would voluntarily delist from the NYSE.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in May
flagged the five and many other companies as failing to meet
U.S. auditing standards, and the delisting signals China could
compromise on allowing U.S. auditors to access the accounts of
private Chinese companies listed in the United States, some
analysts said.
Beijing and Washington have been in talks to end a dispute
that had threatened to kick out hundreds of Chinese firms from
their New York listings if China did not comply with
Washington's demand for complete access to the books of
U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
"Having the state-owned companies not listed in the U.S.
allows the Chinese side to compromise in the negotiations," said
one Hong Kong capital markets lawyer, declining to be named due
to sensitivity of the matter.
"They were more worried about having the SOEs' accounts
accessed," said the lawyer, referring to authorities in Beijing.
"A lot of the private companies are not thought to have data as
sensitive as SOEs."
Some observers, however, were less optimistic on the impact
of the delistings.
"By taking the state-owned enterprises off the table, it
would, in theory, give more room for the Chinese to make some
concessions," said Paul Gillis, a retired professor at Peking
University's Guanghua's School of Management.
"But I think with the overall political environment between
the U.S. and China being what it is, it's hard to reach a deal."
COMPLETE ACCESS
U.S. regulators have been asking for complete access to the
audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies for
years, but the Chinese authorities have pushed back on national
security grounds.
In May, an SEC official said China could agree to the
voluntary delisting of companies deemed "too sensitive" to
comply with U.S. requirements, which would ensure the remainder
of companies and audit firms could meet U.S. inspection and
investigative processes, and avoid potential trading
prohibitions.
Since then, however, the U.S. Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board (PCAOB), which regulates audits of U.S.-listed
firms and is overseen by the SEC, has said de-listing companies
would not bring China into compliance because U.S. rules require
the agency to have retrospective access to company audit
records.
The PCAOB’s position on the matter has not changed, a PCAOB
spokesperson said on Monday. A spokesperson for the SEC did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond
to a query on Monday afternoon.
More than 270 Chinese companies are identified as at risk of
trading prohibition, with the PCAOB determining it did not have
complete access to their audit papers.
Concerns about the future of those companies on the New York
exchanges have swirled in recent months, with global fund
managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks steadily shifting
towards their Hong Kong-traded peers.
Alibaba Group Holding announced a fortnight ago it
would switch its Hong Kong secondary listing to a dual primary
listing, which analysts said would make it easier in the future
if the e-commerce giant ever wanted to delist in the United
States.
"As for private enterprises listed in the U.S., whether they
may be allowed more discretion to cooperate with the PCAOB will
probably depend on the sensitivity of data in their audit
papers," said Weiheng Chen, head of Greater China Practice at
law firm Wilson Sonsini.
Private enterprises owning large amounts of geographic data
and data that track location, movements and social behaviors of
individuals and companies, are more likely being viewed as
sensitive, Chen said.
After the delisting of the five SOEs, only two state-owned
firms will remain listed in the United States - China Eastern
Airlines and China Southern Airlines.
"China should be motivated to cooperate with the U.S. SEC to
ensure Chinese companies with no sensitive information will not
be cut off from the U.S. capital markets," analysts at Jefferies
wrote.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu, Xie Yu and Samuel Shen;
Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)