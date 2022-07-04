Shanghai stocks rise on ETF Connect boost, COVID woes cap gains

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China stocks rose slightly on
Monday, lifted by the newly launched cross-border investment
scheme ETF Connect, but gains were capped by signs of rising
COVID-19 infections.
In Hong Kong, equities fell as airline stocks weighed on key
indexes.
** China's blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.2% by the
midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained
0.1%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.
** Investors in China and Hong Kong started trading
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each other's markets on Monday,
but more money will likely flow into mainland markets initially
under ETF Connect.
** With just four Hong Kong-listed ETFs qualified — compared
with 83 eligible products traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen — the
benefits are sharply skewed toward funds that invest in
China-listed shares.
** But risk appetite in China was curbed by signs of a
possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks.
** Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass
COVID-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections
while recovering from impact of the spring outbreaks that hit
Beijing and Shanghai.
** Daily numbers of locally transmitted infections in
mainland China increased to more than 300 over the weekend,
compared with a few dozens in late-June.
** An index tracking China's healthcare stocks
surged nearly 4%, but tourism and transport stocks
shares fell sharply.
** China's "Big Three" state airlines tumbled in both China
and Hong Kong, after they pledged on Friday to buy a total of
almost 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese
carriers since the start of the pandemic.
** Hong Kong shares of Air China
slumped 7.5% by the lunch break, on track for their worst day
since March.
** Shares of China Southern Airlines
and China Eastern Airlines also fell
sharply.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)