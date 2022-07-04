Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
5.170 CNY   -5.83%
12:37aShanghai stocks rise on ETF Connect boost, COVID woes cap gains
RE
07/03China Eastern Airlines Signs Deal to Buy 100 A320NEO Planes from Airbus
MT
07/03Chinese Airlines to Buy 292 Airbus Aircraft in Blow to Boeing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai stocks rise on ETF Connect boost, COVID woes cap gains

07/04/2022 | 12:37am EDT
SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China stocks rose slightly on Monday, lifted by the newly launched cross-border investment scheme ETF Connect, but gains were capped by signs of rising COVID-19 infections.

In Hong Kong, equities fell as airline stocks weighed on key indexes.

** China's blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.2% by the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.

** Investors in China and Hong Kong started trading exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each other's markets on Monday, but more money will likely flow into mainland markets initially under ETF Connect.

** With just four Hong Kong-listed ETFs qualified — compared with 83 eligible products traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen — the benefits are sharply skewed toward funds that invest in China-listed shares.

** But risk appetite in China was curbed by signs of a possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks.

** Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass COVID-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections while recovering from impact of the spring outbreaks that hit Beijing and Shanghai.

** Daily numbers of locally transmitted infections in mainland China increased to more than 300 over the weekend, compared with a few dozens in late-June.

** An index tracking China's healthcare stocks surged nearly 4%, but tourism and transport stocks shares fell sharply.

** China's "Big Three" state airlines tumbled in both China and Hong Kong, after they pledged on Friday to buy a total of almost 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese carriers since the start of the pandemic.

** Hong Kong shares of Air China slumped 7.5% by the lunch break, on track for their worst day since March.

** Shares of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines also fell sharply. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.02% 95.24 Real-time Quote.-15.24%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -5.83% 5.17 End-of-day quote.0.19%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.43% 4096.48 Real-time Quote.-9.17%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.15% 3936.66 Real-time Quote.-6.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 84 989 M 12 683 M 12 683 M
Net income 2022 -14 990 M -2 237 M -2 237 M
Net Debt 2022 196 B 29 322 M 29 322 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84 124 M 12 554 M 12 554 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,17 CNY
Average target price 4,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li President & Vice Chairman
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.19%12 554
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.81%23 654
AIR CHINA LIMITED25.37%20 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-24.46%18 924
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%15 675
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.59%13 579