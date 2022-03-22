U.S. NTSB will support Chinese probe into Boeing 737-800 crash

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The National Transportation
Safety Board (NTSB) will support a Chinese probe into the crash
of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet, a
spokesman for the NTSB said on Tuesday.
"The NTSB is in contact with the CAAC investigator-in-charge
and we will support their investigation with our technical
advisors from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and
CFM in all ways necessary," the NTSB said. The CAAC is the Civil
Aviation Administration of China.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)