Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. NTSB will support Chinese probe into Boeing 737-800 crash

03/22/2022 | 09:26pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will support a Chinese probe into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet, a spokesman for the NTSB said on Tuesday.

"The NTSB is in contact with the CAAC investigator-in-charge and we will support their investigation with our technical advisors from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and CFM in all ways necessary," the NTSB said. The CAAC is the Civil Aviation Administration of China. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -6.15% 5.34 End-of-day quote.3.49%
SAFRAN 1.33% 104.94 Real-time Quote.-3.81%
THE BOEING COMPANY 2.76% 191.04 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
All news about CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
09:26pU.S. NTSB will support Chinese probe into Boeing 737-800 crash
RE
04:11pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Higher Midday; Alibaba Rises on Share Buyback ..
MT
03:41pEXPLAINER : What is known about the China Eastern plane crash
AQ
01:54pIndia puts Boeing 737s on surveillance after China crash
AQ
01:44pChina says investigation into crashed jet faces serious difficulties
RE
01:32pMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 22, 2022
12:18pAnalysis-China Eastern faces more losses, regulatory scrutiny after plane crash
RE
10:32aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Alibaba, Mullen Automotive Surge
MT
08:51aHang Seng surges on Alibaba boost; China blue chips lose ground
RE
08:39aN.Korea's Kim offers condolences to China's Xi over airliner crash
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 71 205 M 11 185 M 8 441 M
Net income 2021 -11 746 M -1 845 M -1 392 M
Net Debt 2021 176 B 27 678 M 20 888 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84 430 M 13 262 M 10 009 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 81 157
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,34 CNY
Average target price 5,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED3.49%14 082
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-7.65%22 989
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.57%18 614
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.33%17 135
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.07%16 059
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-6.69%13 261