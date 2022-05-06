Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-05
4.540 CNY   -3.20%
05/06U.S. OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights
RE
05/04JD.com, Sinopec, Over 80 Others Become Latest to Face Delisting Risks in US
MT
05/04CHINA EASTERN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
U.S. OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights

05/06/2022
WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday approved China Eastern Airlines Corp's request to let it extend the rerouting of New York-to-Shanghai flights, over COVID-19 measures, to a different Chinese airport through May 31.

The department previously granted China Eastern's request to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fujian province through the end of April.

China Eastern said in a filing with the U.S. government that, "due to evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region," Chinese aviation regulators had instructed it "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 93 023 M 13 954 M 13 954 M
Net income 2022 -19 868 M -2 980 M -2 980 M
Net Debt 2022 197 B 29 528 M 29 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 511 M 11 027 M 11 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 32,3%
Managers and Directors
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Lijun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ping Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-12.02%11 394
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.91%27 008
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.15%17 145
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.34%16 477
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.54%15 977
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.14%14 737