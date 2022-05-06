U.S. OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department on Friday approved China Eastern Airlines Corp's
request to let it extend the rerouting of New
York-to-Shanghai flights, over COVID-19 measures, to a different
Chinese airport through May 31.
The department previously granted China Eastern's request to
move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights
from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport in
Fujian province through the end of April.
China Eastern said in a filing with the U.S. government
that, "due to evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in
the Shanghai region," Chinese aviation regulators had instructed
it "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the
U.S. to certain alternate airports in China."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by William Mallard)