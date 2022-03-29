Log in
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
U.S. approves China Eastern Airlines bid to shift some New York-Shanghai flights

03/29/2022 | 09:51am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it had approved the bid of China Eastern Airlines Corp to temporarily move New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures to a different Chinese airport.

The department granted China Eastern's request starting March 31 to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport through the end of April. The Chinese airline said earlier because of "evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed" by Chinese aviation officials "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
