U.S. investigators in China Eastern probe did not release crash info to media - state media

WSJ and Reuters, citing sources, have reported investigators looking into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet are examining whether it was due to intentional action on the flight deck, with no evidence found of a technical malfunction.

Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would maintain close communication with investigative parties and publish relevant information in a timely and accurate way, the Global Times said.

CAAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)