    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(600115)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-16
4.660 CNY   -0.64%
12:44aU.S. investigators in China Eastern probe did not release crash info to media - state media
RE
05/17China Eastern crash probe eyes intentional action - sources
RE
05/17Flight Data Indicates Someone In Cockpit Intentionally Crashed China Eastern Jet Earlier This Year - WSJ
RE
U.S. investigators in China Eastern probe did not release crash info to media - state media

05/18/2022 | 12:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Wuzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that U.S. investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that they did not release information about the China Eastern crash to the media, state-owned Global Times reported.

WSJ and Reuters, citing sources, have reported investigators looking into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet are examining whether it was due to intentional action on the flight deck, with no evidence found of a technical malfunction.

Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would maintain close communication with investigative parties and publish relevant information in a timely and accurate way, the Global Times said.

CAAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85 219 M 12 648 M 12 648 M
Net income 2022 -16 661 M -2 473 M -2 473 M
Net Debt 2022 194 B 28 764 M 28 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75 517 M 11 208 M 11 208 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 80 321
Free-Float 32,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,66 CNY
Average target price 4,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Min Li President & Vice Chairman
Zhou Qimin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Li Jun Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Bo Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-9.69%11 208
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.20%24 469
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.82%16 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.27%15 587
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%14 226
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.06%13 577