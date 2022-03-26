'We have nothing but grief' says father of plane crash victim

WUZHOU, China, March 26 (Reuters) - As recovery crews sifted
through the mud at the China Eastern Airlines crash site, dozens
of relatives of those on board flight MU5735 remained nearby in
an anxious wait for further news.
One was Qin Haitao who comes from neighbouring Hunan
province.
Qin's daughter, Shujun, was a passenger on the flight on
Monday that had been en-route from the southwestern inland city
of Kunming to the southeastern coastal city of Guangzhou, when
it plummeted to the ground in a rural part of the Guangxi
region, leaving no known survivors.
Guangzhou-based migrant worker Shujun, 40, had travelled to
Kunming to accompany her mother to see a specialist doctor she
had heard was very good.
"We couldn't believe it and didn't dare say anything, for
fear that my wife would not be able to bear it," Qin said, when
describing the moment he heard the news of the crash on Monday.
"Our eyes were full of tears but we dared not weep. In fact,
we knew the truth, but we kept it from her for a night, for half
a day plus one night."
Qin said he initially received no official confirmation
about his daughter's situation. But on Monday night his
brother-in-law rushed to Guangzhou's Baiyun International
Airport, where the flight was scheduled to arrive. There, he was
shown a list of the passengers' names, which included Shujun's.
On Tuesday, Qin, his son and two others drove to Wuzhou and
the next day visited the crash site accompanied by staff and
volunteers from China Eastern.
"It's so painful," he said in a broken voice, holding back
tears. "We have nothing but grief now…We are living in grief
every day."
By 10am on Friday, 375 family members of the 132 people on
board flight MU5735 had visited the crash site, officials said.
Rescue workers have reported finding human remains, pieces
of personal belongings of the passengers and debris from the
plane.
"Many family members were burning incense," Qin said, about
the visit to the crash site.
"I prayed and put my daughter's name there. It happened to
be her birthday that same day...so I said: 'Dad came to see you,
my child. Happy birthday.'"
After that visit to the site, Qin has largely stayed at his
hotel with his son, Shujun's elder brother and only sibling.
Shujun herself leaves behind a teenage daughter.
"We don't have any requests now," Qin said.
"Our only request is to find my daughter's body as soon as
possible and bring her home."
(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Thomas Suen; Additional
reporting by Ryan Woo and Stella Qiu; Editing by Sam Holmes)