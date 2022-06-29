Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Ecotek Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1535   TW0001535003

CHINA ECOTEK CORPORATION

(1535)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
41.70 TWD   -0.95%
04:57aCHINA ECOTEK : Annoucement for the retirement of the Chairperson
PU
06/24CHINA ECOTEK : Announcement of Ex-dividend record date of CEC's stock.
PU
06/23CHINA ECOTEK : Important resolutions of CEC 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

China Ecotek : Annoucement for the retirement of the Chairperson

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Ecotek Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:44:43
Subject 
 Annoucement for the retirement of the Chairperson
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/29
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chung-Te Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of CEC
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):retirement
8.Reason for the change:retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:1.CEC received the resignation
 letter on June 29,2022, and the effective date is June 30,2022.
 2.Further announcement will be made after the new Chairperson is elected by
 Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

China Ecotek Corp. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
