China Ecotek : Annoucement for the retirement of the Chairperson

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chung-Te Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of CEC 5.Name of the new position holder:NA 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):retirement 8.Reason for the change:retirement 9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:1.CEC received the resignation letter on June 29,2022, and the effective date is June 30,2022. 2.Further announcement will be made after the new Chairperson is elected by Board of Directors.