China Ecotek : Annoucement for the retirement of the Chairperson
06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: China Ecotek Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:44:43
Subject
Annoucement for the retirement of the Chairperson
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/29
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chung-Te Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of CEC
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):retirement
8.Reason for the change:retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:1.CEC received the resignation
letter on June 29,2022, and the effective date is June 30,2022.
2.Further announcement will be made after the new Chairperson is elected by
Board of Directors.