China Ecotek : Announcement of Ex-dividend record date of CEC's stock.
06/24/2022 | 02:06am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: China Ecotek Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
13:50:39
Subject
Announcement of Ex-dividend record date
of CEC's stock.
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$321,730,635 cash dividends for common stock.
(NTD 2.6 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The payment date of the cash dividend:2022/08/17