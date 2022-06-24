Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Ecotek Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1535   TW0001535003

CHINA ECOTEK CORPORATION

(1535)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
41.45 TWD   +0.36%
CHINA ECOTEK : Announcement of Ex-dividend record date of CEC's stock.
PU
06/23CHINA ECOTEK : Important resolutions of CEC 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
05/24CHINA ECOTEK : The Company to attend President Securities's "Investor Conference"
PU
China Ecotek : Announcement of Ex-dividend record date of CEC's stock.

06/24/2022 | 02:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Ecotek Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 13:50:39
Subject 
 Announcement of Ex-dividend record date
of CEC's stock.
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 NT$321,730,635 cash dividends for common stock.
 (NTD 2.6 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The payment date of the cash dividend:2022/08/17

Disclaimer

China Ecotek Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 06:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 485 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2021 404 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2021 1 941 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 5 129 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,5%
Managers and Directors
Tzu An Wu General Manager & Director
Ya Min Chuang Head-Finance & Accounting
Zong Te Chen Chairman
Chung-Te Chen Chairman
Chia Jung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA ECOTEK CORPORATION3.75%172
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD-20.00%8 525
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-12.66%3 124
NICHIAS CORPORATION-19.18%1 095
TAIKISHA LTD.0.16%787
BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED-4.52%330