  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Ecotourism Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    1371   BMG216341039

CHINA ECOTOURISM GROUP LIMITED

(1371)
  Report
China Ecotourism : • Change of Auditor

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Ecotourism Group Limited

中國生態旅遊集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1371)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by China Ecotourism Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited ("HLB") has resigned as auditor of the Company with effect from 10 December 2021 since the Company and HLB cannot reach a mutual agreement on the proposed audit fee for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. HLB has not commenced any audit work of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. HLB has confirmed in its notice of resignation that there are no circumstances in connection with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Save as disclosed above, the Board confirmed that there is no disagreements or other matters in connection with the resignation of HLB as the auditor of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to thank HLB for its professional services rendered during its tenure as auditor of the Company.

The Board also announces that with the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, Crowe (HK) CPA Limited ("Crowe") has been appointed as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 10 December 2021 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of HLB and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

1

The Board would like to welcome Crowe on its appointment as the auditor of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Ecotourism Group Limited

CHAN Tan Na, Donna

Chairperson of the Board

Hong Kong, 10 December 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. CHAN Tan Na, Donna, Mr. WU Ying Ha, Mr. WU Jingwei, Mr. DI Ling and Mr. QIU Peiyuan as Executive Directors; and Mr. HUANG Shenglan, Mr. CHAN Ming Fai and Dr. MENG Zhijun as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

China Ecotourism Group Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 119 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net income 2020 -574 M -73,6 M -73,6 M
Net Debt 2020 334 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 293 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 41,9%
