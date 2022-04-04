Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Ecotourism Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    1371   BMG216341039

CHINA ECOTOURISM GROUP LIMITED

(1371)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China Ecotourism : • Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2022

04/04/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

Status:

New Submission

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01371

Description

CHINA ECOTOUR

For the month ended:

31 March 2022

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:

Date Submitted:China Ecotourism Group Limited

01 April 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Number of authorised/registered shares

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

0.025 HKD

125,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

HKD

Balance at close of the month

125,000,000

5,000,000,000

Par valueHKD

5,000,000,000 HKD

0.025

HKDTotal authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: HKD

125,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares

01371

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the monthClass of sharesDescription

3,088,442,199

0

3,088,442,199

Not applicable

CHINA ECOTOURListed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)No

72,402,367

1).

Convertible Bonds

HKD

122,360,000

Others

122,360,000

Type of convertibles

Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

General Meeting approval date (if applicable)

Bond/Notes 00000

HKD

1.69

Total C (Ordinary shares):

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share

Not applicableTotal increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)

Not applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Ecotourism Group Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
