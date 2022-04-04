China Ecotourism : • Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2022

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
Status:
New Submission
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01371
Description
CHINA ECOTOUR
For the month ended:
31 March 2022
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:
Date Submitted:China Ecotourism Group Limited
01 April 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Number of authorised/registered shares
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
|
0.025 HKD
125,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
|
HKD
Balance at close of the month
|
125,000,000
5,000,000,000 HKD
0.025
HKDTotal authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: HKD
125,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Shares
Stock codeOrdinary shares
01371
Balance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the monthClass of sharesDescription
0
CHINA ECOTOURListed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)No
122,360,000
122,360,000
Type of convertibles
Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
Bond/Notes 00000
HKD
1.69
Total C (Ordinary shares):
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicableTotal increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
