    1371   BMG216341039

CHINA ECOTOURISM GROUP LIMITED

(1371)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

• Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2021

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

October 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

China Ecotourism Group Limited

Date Submitted:

04

November 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01371

Description

CHINA ECOTOUR

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

HKD

0.025

HKD

125,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

HKD

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HKD

0.025

HKD

125,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

125,000,000

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01371

Description

CHINA ECOTOUR

Balance at close of preceding month

3,088,442,199

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

3,088,442,199

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

Convertible Bonds

HKD

122,360,000

Others

122,360,000

72,402,367

Type of convertibles

Bond/Notes

Stock code of the Convertibles

00000

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

HKD

1.69

General Meeting approval date

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares):

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

FF301

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Ecotourism Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 119 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net income 2020 -574 M -73,8 M -73,8 M
Net Debt 2020 334 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 334 M 42,8 M 42,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart CHINA ECOTOURISM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Ecotourism Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying Ha Wu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yung Kai Tan Chief Financial Officer
Tan Na Chan Executive Chairman
You Jun Ji Vice President & GM-Technology Management Center
Sheng Lan Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA ECOTOURISM GROUP LIMITED-36.47%43
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION99.71%7 985
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.74.08%2 166
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION12.73%1 823
SANKYO CO., LTD.0.00%1 498
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED32.51%1 027