• Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2021
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
October 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
China Ecotourism Group Limited
Date Submitted:
04
November 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01371
Description
CHINA ECOTOUR
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
5,000,000,000
HKD
0.025
HKD
125,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
HKD
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
HKD
0.025
HKD
125,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
HKD
125,000,000
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01371
Description
CHINA ECOTOUR
Balance at close of preceding month
3,088,442,199
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
3,088,442,199
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
Convertible Bonds
HKD
122,360,000
Others
122,360,000
72,402,367
Type of convertibles
Bond/Notes
Stock code of the Convertibles
00000
(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
HKD
1.69
General Meeting approval date
(if applicable)
Total C (Ordinary shares):
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
FF301
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
