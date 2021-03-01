China Education Resources : Business Update

China Education Resources Inc. Launched Online School Safety Training Program for K-12 Teachers



(VANCOUVER, Canada March 1, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. ('CER') (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents. It provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today provides shareholders and investors with an update on its business development.



CER has launched its Online School Safety Training Program for K-12 teachers. Healthy school support student learning, development, and well-being by providing safety, support, academic challenge, healthy foods, time and space to be active, and opportunities for social and emotional development. Healthy schools require a positive school climate that supports the social and emotional development of students and adults. Such a climate can reduce inequities and enable students to thrive.



The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the school environment significantly and brought about an increased number of challenges to educators, students and their families. Students learn best when they are in an environment in which they feel safe, supported, challenged, and accepted. School administrators and teachers are required to work with students' families together to focus on improving school climate; in doing so, students and parents are more likely to engage in the curriculum, develop positive relationships, and demonstrate positive behaviors. It is critical to provide teachers with the help and tools needed to navigate these unprecedented challenges.



The School Safety Training program, together with other CER training programs launched during the span of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been created in direct response to market demand, especially from the teacher community. Other CER training programs launched during the pandemic include CER's Online Psychological Counselling Training Program, as well as CER's other new teachers' training programs announced in 2020 such as its Online Teachers' Manners and Etiquette Training Programs in addition to its Online IT Proficiency Training Program.



'We are very pleased by the progress of our online training programs, which are continuously developed and updated to meet the current demands. Because of COVID-19, teachers and students have had to adapt to novel learning and communication methods; the overwhelming majority of these methods have involved a shift from in-person learning to online education. CER is perfectly poised to cater towards the intensified e-learning market demands which have arisen as a direct result of the pandemic. We expect that our unique and comprehensive blend of education resources and services will generate more online sales revenue in 2021 than 2020,' said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources.



In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from memory-based learning to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.



