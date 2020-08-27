China Education Resources Inc. Launches New Online Training Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER"), an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals, today provides shareholders and investors with an update on its business performance.

CER has recently developed and launched a brand new online training course on teachers' manners and etiquette. Due to the increased use of information technology and social media to interact with students and their parents, there is a high demand from teachers to take such a training course in order to upgrade their own manners, etiquette and communication skills for appropriately dealing with others in both the real and virtual world.

CER's training course for teachers' manners and etiquette combines traditional culture and modern day etiquette. It not only trains teachers' personal and professional etiquette but also enhances their social communication skills with parents, community members, and students. The training course has received very positive responses from both teachers and education authorities since its launch, and we have been requested to provide more related online courses and supplemental materials.

"We are excited by the progress of our online training programs, which are continuously updated to meet the current demand. Manners and etiquette are special ingredients of success; this is especially the case for teachers, as they are role models for their students. After receiving the training, teachers are equipped with confidence and proficiency regarding social communication skills, manners and etiquette necessary for communicating with students, parents and community members. Our online education training platform provides a vertically blended learning, teaching, research and management system for a student-teacher-school-parent community," said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources.

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from memory-based learning to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

