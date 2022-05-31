China Electric Mfg : Announce the reassignment of the legal representative of the company's corporate directors
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Provided by: CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:14:04
Subject
Announce the reassignment of the legal representative of
the company's corporate directors
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/31
2.Name of legal person:Global investment united co., ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Xiao Hongyi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of China Electric MFG.CORP.
5.Name of the new position holder:Liu Jianzhi
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of China Electric MFG.CORP
7.Reason for the change:Reappointment of legal person director representative
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/05/31~2025/05/30
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/31
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE
