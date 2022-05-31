China Electric Mfg : Announce the reassignment of the legal representative of the company's corporate directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/31 2.Name of legal person:Global investment united co., ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Xiao Hongyi 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of China Electric MFG.CORP. 5.Name of the new position holder:Liu Jianzhi 6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of China Electric MFG.CORP 7.Reason for the change:Reappointment of legal person director representative 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/05/31~2025/05/30 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/31 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE