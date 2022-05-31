Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Electric Mfg. Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1611   TW0001611002

CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION

(1611)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
18.45 TWD   +1.37%
02:30aCHINA ELECTRIC MFG : Announce the reassignment of the legal representative of the company's corporate directors
PU
01:40aCHINA ELECTRIC MFG : Announcement on the comprehensive election of directors at the company's 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
01:40aCHINA ELECTRIC MFG : The term of the members of the Compensation Committee expires
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Electric Mfg : Announce the reassignment of the legal representative of the company's corporate directors

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:14:04
Subject 
 Announce the reassignment of the legal representative of
the company's corporate directors
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/31
2.Name of legal person:Global investment united co., ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Xiao Hongyi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of China Electric MFG.CORP.
5.Name of the new position holder:Liu Jianzhi
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of China Electric MFG.CORP
7.Reason for the change:Reappointment of legal person director representative
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/05/31~2025/05/30
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/31
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

China Electric Mfg. Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
